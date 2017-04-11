World View Podcast: What is Trump’s plan for Syria?

What is President Trump’s plan for Syria? That’s the million-dollar question, says Washington Correspondent Suzanne Lynch in the latest episode of the World View Podcast.

Last week’s US missile attack on Shayrat air base - in response to a suspected gas attack by Assad forces that killed 86 people in the town of Khan Sheikhoun - marked a dramatic development in US rules of engagement in Syria.

World View Podcast - Click to listen

Questions have been raised about the legality of the retaliation, while the Trump administration has struggled to outline its policy on the Syrian conflict since the dramatic U-turn.

Latest developments

Suzanne Lynch reports on the latest developments in the story, as US secretary of state Rex Tillerson meets senior Russian officials in Moscow today.

Also on the podcast, after 40 years of reporting on the activities of Basque separatist group Eta, Paddy Woodworth says this time it really does seem like it’s all over, after the nationalist organisation handed over its weapons at the weekend.