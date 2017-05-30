World View Podcast: UK’s battle for No 10 heats up

In election campaign mode, Jeremy Corbyn is proving more competent and appealing than many had expected.

British prime minister Theresa May, meanwhile, is undermining her own message of strength and stability with a series of campaign missteps and unassured media performances.

World View Podcast - Click to Listen

But will it be enough to swing the election on Labour’s favour? Not likely, says our London Editor Denis Staunton, on this week’s World View podcast - but the post-election political landscape could look a lot different than envisaged by May when she called the snap election.

An overreaction

And Chancellor Angela Merkel’s remarks about the future of Europe - that Europeans should no longer rely on traditional allies - have been criticised in some quarters as an overreaction to the black swan presidency of Donald Trump.

But with the stakes this high it is right for her to start this debate, says our Europe Editor Patrick Smyth.

Get World View for free every week by subscribing in iTunes. It can be listened to and downloaded via Soundcloud. Android users can access the podcast via Stitcher. You can also find the latest episodes on The Irish Times app.