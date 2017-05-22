Why exactly was Donald Trump holding a glowing orb?

‘All hail the orb’: Twitter’s take on the US president’s state tour

Emer Sugrue
 

Donald Trump’s whistle stop tour of the Middle East has generated many headlines, but nothing has caught people’s imagination more than a bizarre image of the US president with his hands on a glowing orb.

US President Donald Trump, US First Lady Melania Trump and King Salman bin Abdulaziz al-Saud of Saudi Arabia opening the World Center for Countering Extremist Thought in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Photograph: EPA/Saudi Press Agency
US President Donald Trump, US First Lady Melania Trump and King Salman bin Abdulaziz al-Saud of Saudi Arabia opening the World Center for Countering Extremist Thought in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Photograph: EPA/Saudi Press Agency

On Sunday, Donald Trump was in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, to help launch the Global Centre for Combating Extremist Ideology. To officially activate the centre, Mr Trump, King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Egyptian president Abdel Fatah al-Sisi all placed their hands on a glowing globe. The imagery and symbolism of this was not lost on Twitter.

Have you got a better caption for this image? Share it with us in the comments below.