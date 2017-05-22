Why exactly was Donald Trump holding a glowing orb?

Donald Trump’s whistle stop tour of the Middle East has generated many headlines, but nothing has caught people’s imagination more than a bizarre image of the US president with his hands on a glowing orb.

A lot of people say the Orb is evil. Stupid! I will negotiate with the Orb, make it work for us. Good deal for everyone!!! Hail the Orb. pic.twitter.com/vmN12iTulB — Matt Roller (@rolldiggity) May 21, 2017

tfw you and your friends unearth an ancient alien hell orb and combine your powers inside it to stop superman >>>>> pic.twitter.com/kzsYEKC4R0 — jon hendren (@fart) May 21, 2017

Child: do you remember when Trump touched the Orb?



Me: Yes. None of us realized what it would-



Orb Police: HAIL ORB



Me & child: hail orb — Gödel, Escher, Baka (@jephjacques) May 21, 2017

Wow, Trump just hasn't been the same since he touched that orb pic.twitter.com/qWLNNVk6Cp — Pixelated Boat (@pixelatedboat) May 21, 2017

Trump During the Campaign: "I will NEVER touch The Orb, even though its mysterious glow seduces and beguiles."

Trump Today: pic.twitter.com/eWoaDeXj8n — Nick Greene (@NickGreene) May 21, 2017

US President Donald Trump, US First Lady Melania Trump and King Salman bin Abdulaziz al-Saud of Saudi Arabia opening the World Center for Countering Extremist Thought in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Photograph: EPA/Saudi Press Agency

On Sunday, Donald Trump was in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, to help launch the Global Centre for Combating Extremist Ideology. To officially activate the centre, Mr Trump, King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Egyptian president Abdel Fatah al-Sisi all placed their hands on a glowing globe. The imagery and symbolism of this was not lost on Twitter.

