White House: Trump did not share intelligence with Russia

US president Donald Trump disclosed highly classified information to Russia’s foreign minister about a planned Islamic State operation, two US officials said on Monday, plunging the White House into another controversy just months into Trump’s short tenure in office.

The intelligence, shared at a meeting last week with Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov and Russian ambassador Sergei Kislyak, was supplied by a US ally in the fight against the militant group, both officials with knowledge of the situation said.

The White House declared the allegations, first reported by the Washington Post, incorrect.

“The story that came out tonight as reported is false,” HR McMaster, Mr Trump’s national security adviser, told reporters at the White House, adding that the leaders reviewed a range of common threats including to civil aviation.

“At no time were intelligence sources or methods discussed. The president did not disclose any military operations that were not already publicly known . . . I was in the room. It didn’t happen,” he said.

The White House also released a statement from secretary of state Rex Tillerson, who said the Oval Office meeting focused on counterterrorism, and from deputy national security adviser Dina Powell, who called the Washington Post story false.

Still, the news triggered concern in Congress.

The Senate’s number-two Democrat, Dick Durbin, called Mr Trump’s conduct “dangerous” and “reckless”.

Bob Corker, the Republican head of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, called the allegations “very, very troubling” if true.

“Obviously, they’re in a downward spiral right now and they’ve got to come to grips with all that?s happening,” he said of the White House.

Fallout

The latest controversy came as Mr Trump’s administration reels from the fallout over his abrupt dismissal of former FBI Director James Comey and amid congressional calls for an independent investigation into allegations of Russian meddling in the 2016 US election.

One of the officials said the intelligence discussed by Mr Trump in his meeting with Mr Lavrov was classified “Top Secret” and held in a secure “compartment” to which only a handful of intelligence officials have access.

After Mr Trump disclosed the information, which one of the officials described as spontaneous, officials immediately called the CIA and the National Security Agency, both of which have agreements with a number of allied intelligence services around the world, and informed them what had happened.

While the US president has the authority to disclose even the most highly classified information at will, in this case he did so without consulting the ally that provided it, which threatens to jeopardise a long-standing intelligence-sharing agreement, the US officials said.

Since taking office in January, Mr Trump has been involved in a number of controversies, complaining on the first day about news coverage of his inauguration crowds; charging his predecessor, former US president Barack Obama, with wiretapping; and just last week firing the FBI director who was overseeing an investigation into potential ties between Trump’s presidential campaign and the Russian government.

Mr Trump, a Republican who has called allegations of links between his campaign team and Russia a “total scam,” sharply criticized his 2016 election rival, Democrat Hillary Clinton, for her handling of classified information as secretary of state, when she used a private email server.

The FBI concluded that no criminal charges against Ms Clinton were warranted, but Mr Comey said she and her colleagues had been “careless” with classified information.

Boasting

In his conversations with the Russian officials, Mr Trump appeared to be boasting about his knowledge of the looming threats, telling them he was briefed on “great intel every day,” an official with knowledge of the exchange said, according to the Post.

Some US officials have told Reuters they have been concerned about disclosing highly classified intelligence to Mr Trump.

One official, who requested anonymity to discuss dealing with the president, said last month: “He has no filter; it’s in one ear and out the mouth.”

One of the officials with knowledge of Mr Trump’s meeting with the Russian called the timing of the disclosure “particularly unfortunate,” as Mr Trump prepares for a White House meeting on Tuesday with Turkish president Tayyip Erdogan, an ally in the fight against Islamic State.

Mr Trump’s first foreign trip also begins later this week and includes a stop in Saudi Arabia, another Islamic State foe, and a May 25 NATO meeting in Brussels attended by other important US allies. He also has stops planned in Israel and the Vatican.

Reuters