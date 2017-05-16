White House placed on lockdown over intruder

The White House was placed on lockdown late on Tuesday after a person attempted to jump over a bike rack used as a barrier along the north fence of the mansion where US president Donald Trump lives and works, according to the US secret service’s official Twitter account.

The account added that the suspect was in custody.

Security had been tight for Turkish president Tayyip Erdogan’s visit to the White House earlier in the day, as protesters gathered in front of the mansion.

Mr Erdogan left before the lockdown.

