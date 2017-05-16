White House in damage limitation mode over Russia intelligence sharing claims

The White House moved to limit the damage from the latest controversy to engulf the Trump administration yesterday following reports that president Donald Trump shared classified information with the Russian foreign minister during a meeting in the Oval Office last week.

As reports emerged that Israel was the source for the information divulged by Mr Trump to Russia, the US president took to twitter to defend his actions, stating that he had “the absolute right” to share “facts” with Russia. The message was repeated by national security advisor general HR McMaster who said the president’s actions were “wholly appropriate”, despite denouncing the reports as false the previous evening.

Mr Trump’s move to inform Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov and ambassador Sergei Kislyak about classified information involving a planned Islamic State attack which had been provided to Washington by a third country has sparked alarm among US allies.

The US president is due to visit Israel, as well as Saudi Arabia, Rome and Brussels, as part of his first foreign trip as president which begins on Friday.

The latest controversy over the leaking of classified information has once again focused attention on the Trump administration’s links with Russia, given that the US president chose to share information with a country that is under investigation by the FBI for interference in the US presidential election. Russia and America are also on opposite sides of the war in Syria where Moscow is supporting the regime of Syrian president Bashar al-Assad.

Mr Trump strove to cast his move to divulge the intelligence as a move that would enhance America’s interest and help the fight against Islamic State.

“We had a very successful meeting with the foreign minister of Russia,” the president said on Tuesday alongside Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the White House, predicting “a lot of great success” in the fight against Islamic State. He also tweeted that the decision to brief Russia on terrorism and airline flight safety was because he wanted Russia to “greatly step up their fight against ISIS & terrorism”.

While Democrats reacted with outrage to the latest controversy to beset the White House, Republicans were more mooted in their comments. The office of house speaker Paul Ryan said that the top Republican was awaiting “a full explanation of the facts from the administration” while Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell said he had “nothing to add” to the reports, noting that a number of congressional investigations into Russia were already underway.

Meanwhile there were unconfirmed reports that Mr Trump could be planning a reshuffle of key White House staff amid reports of tensions between different factions within the West Wing.

With general McMaster playing an increasingly central role in the administration, Mr Trump and his son-in-law and advisor Jared Kushner were said to be frustrated with the communications strategy over the last week.