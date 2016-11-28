Warning lifted after Ohio State University shooting

Ohio State University (OSU) has said the “shelter-in-place” warning is now lifted and that the scene is secure after an active shooter report.

Eight people have been taken to hospital and while two are reported stable, one is described as being in critical condition, the fire department has said.

Ohio State University had told students that there was an active shooter on campus, and that they should “run, hide, fight”.

Heavily armed Swat teams could be seen making their way up a stairwell of a parking garage.

Student’s report

OSU Student Cydney Ireland, spoke to ABC6 from a bathroom in which she said she was hiding on campus. “The first thing I heard were screams,” she said, then a whistle, followed by at least three gunshots that “sounded like a handgun”.

Buckeye Alert: Active Shooter on campus. Run Hide Fight. Watts Hall. 19th and College. — OSU Emergency Mngmnt (@OSU_EMFP) November 28, 2016

Ohio State’s official Twitter page retweeted a post from OSU Emergency Management saying there was an active shooter on campus in Columbus.

The tweet said: “Buckeye Alert: Active Shooter on campus. Run Hide Fight. Watts Hall. 19th and College.”

Watts Hall is a materials science and engineering building.

Imminent danger

“Run. Hide. Fight” is standard protocol for active shooter situations. It means: Run, evacuate if possible; Hide, get silently out of view; or Fight, as a last resort, take action to disrupt or incapacitate the shooter if your life is in imminent danger.

A Columbus police dispatcher declined to comment on the reports, but police vehicles are at the scene.

With nearly 60,000 students at its main Columbus campus, Ohio State is one of the nation’s largest universities.

Ohio Governor John Kasich said he was praying for people on campus, whom he encouraged to “be safe” and “listen to first responders”. Mr Kasich also postponed a public appearance planned for Monday afternoon

More to follow

