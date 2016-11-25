Video of e-cigarette exploding in man’s pocket shared online

A video of an e-cigarette exploding in the pocket of a man working in a wine shop in New York City has been shared online.

The man, who is reported by The Guardian to be 31-year-old Otis Gooding, was at the Central Cellars wine shop when his e-cigarette exploded.

The CCTV footage from the shop shows Mr Gooding speaking with a colleague while a customer writes on a piece of paper at the cash desk.

Sparks and smoke are then seen emanating from where Mr Gooding is standing and his colleagues and the customer quickly move out of the way as Mr Gooding reacts to the explosion.

Mr Gooding suffered burns to his leg and hand and is now recuperating in hospital, The Guardian reports.