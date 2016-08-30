US singer Chris Brown leaves house after standoff, say police

US police say singer Chris Brown has emerged from his Los Angeles home after officers responding to a woman’s call for help served a search warrant.

The development ended a stand-off that began hours earlier when the woman called from outside the home.

Police said she was not inside the home in the San Fernando Valley.

Lt Chris Ramirez said about half a dozen people were escorted out of the residence and will be interviewed later.

Nobody has been arrested in the wake of the incident, and everyone has been co-operative, police added.

Innocence declared

Brown posted videos to social media declaring his innocence before his lawyer Mark Geragos arrived.

The singer has been in repeated legal trouble since his felony conviction in the 2009 assault of his then-girlfriend, singer Rihanna.

Lt Ramirez said the LAPD’s robbery-homicide division would lead the investigation and interview any potential witnesses.

TMZ.com earlier said the apparent stand-off outside Brown’s home was triggered by an unnamed woman who had been a guest at the house on Monday night, and who told police the singer had pulled a gun on her.

The Los Angeles Times reported that the woman alleged Brown had pointed a gun at her in a violent rage and that she had run outside to call police.

Term of probation

In 2015 Brown finished a lengthy term of probation, community service and domestic violence classes in relation to the assault conviction. Brown has also been involved in several other incidents involving violence.

“I don’t sleep half the damn night I just wake up to all these ... helicopters, choppers is around, police out there at the gate,” Brown said on an Instagram video.

“What I do care about is you are defacing my name and my character and integrity,” he added, saying he had done nothing wrong and criticising police actions.

“I don’t care y’all going to stay playing with me like I’m the villain out here, like I’m going crazy ... good luck when you get the warrant or whatever you need to do. You’re going to walk right up in here and you’re going to see nothing you idiots,” he added.

Reuters/PA