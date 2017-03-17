US secret service laptop stolen in New York, reports claim
The agent’s computer contains floor plans for Trump Tower, according to local media
A view of Trump Tower in New York, US. File photograph: Justin Lane
A US secret service agent’s laptop containing floor plans for Trump Tower, details on the criminal investigation into Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server and other national security information has been stolen, ABC News reported on Friday, citing law enforcement sources.
The New York Daily News, citing police sources, said authorities had been searching for the laptop since it was stolen on Thursday morning from the agent’s vehicle in the New York City borough of Brooklyn.
Reuters