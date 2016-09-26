US presidential debate: where and when to watch it

Who will participate? Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump will debate face-to-face tonight at Hofstra University in Hempstead, New York. No other candidates qualified, with Libertarian Party candidate Gary Johnson and Green Party nominee Jill Stein failing to meet the necessary levels of support in the polls (15 per cent) in order to qualify for a place at the debate. Pundits predict that as many as 100 million Americans will watch the debate live.

Time? The debate will start at 9pm local time, and run for 90 minutes without commercial breaks – so that’s the unfriendly time of 2am on Tuesday morning in Ireland, finishing around 3.30am.

How can I watch it? The debate will be broadcast on the BBC News Channel and Channel 4 and on all the major television networks in America – such as ABC, CBS and Fox – many of which can be viewed in Ireland. It will also be streamed live on YouTube Facebook and Twitter. On Tuesday evening at 7pm, Democrats Abroad Ireland will host a screening of the debate at the Arlington Hotel, on Dublin’s Bachelors Walk. All (even Trump supporters presumably) are welcome.

Feeling lonely? Join Hugh Linehan from midnight on Monday for our liveblog coverage of the debate which will continue throughout Tuesday morning. If you can’t make it through, check out our rolling news, analysis and comment from the moment you wake up on Tuesday morning.

The format? The anchor of NBC Nightly News Lester Holt will be the moderator. The first debate has been divided into six segments of approximately 15 minutes each. Holt will open each segment with a question, after which each candidate will have two minutes to respond. Candidates will then have an opportunity to respond to each other. Expect the economy, national security, immigration and healthcare to all feature.

ADVERTISEMENT

Is the debate important? That’s certainly debatable. What we do know is that the latest Washington Post-ABC News poll, published yesterday, shows the candidates in a virtual dead heat. And, as Washington Correspondent Simon Carswell points out, as many as 15 to 20 per cent of voters have not yet decided who to vote for. Simon has also picked four things to watch out for in tonight’s debate.

How will you vote? Or how would you vote if you could? Take part in our poll on the US presidential election.