US presidential debate: How American news outlets reported it

Irish media has viewed the US presidential debate between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton as being heated, contentious and with Clinton coming out on top.

But how did news outlets in the United States report on it?

The New York Times

Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump Press Pointed Attacks in Debate

“Hillary Clinton dominated a final series of debate exchanges with Donald J. Trump about national security and gender, telling voters they could not trust her opponent with nuclear weapons and warning that he does not respect women.”

The Washington Post

Trump vs. Clinton: Her jabs put him on the defensive in first debate

“Donald Trump unrelentingly blamed the nation’s chronic problems on “typical politician” Hillary Clinton, yet he found himself mostly on the defensive in their first debate here Monday night as she denounced him for racial insensitivity, hiding potential conflicts of interest and “stiffing” those who helped build his business empire.

After circling each other for months, Clinton and Trump finally took the stage together for the first time, and each tried in a series of combative, acrimonious exchanges to discredit the other.”

The Wall Street Journal

Candidates Spar in Debate, Offer Vastly Different Visions for Leading the US

“Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump clashed Monday night in one of the most eagerly awaited presidential debates in modern political history, offering dramatically different visions of how they would lead the country as they attacked each other’s biggest vulnerabilities.”

ABC News

Hillary Clinton Baits Donald Trump Into Fight, and He More Than Counters

“Hillary Clinton used the first presidential debate to launch a full frontal attack on Donald Trump, baiting him into fights over his personal finances, taxes, sexism, race relations, business dealings and personal honesty.

If Clinton came looking for a fight, she found it. Her aggressive tone drew Trump in.

He attacked Clinton right back, showing flashes of anger that channelled public frustration, and also the coarser side of his public persona.”

