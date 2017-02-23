US official tells Mexico there will be ‘no mass deportations’

US homeland security secretary John Kelly has said there will be “no mass deportations” and “no use of military forces” in enforcing president Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown.

Mr Kelly was speaking in Mexico City after he and US secretary of state Rex Tillerson met their Mexican counterparts.

Mr Kelly said everything the US does on immigration will be done legally and with respect for human rights. He also said actions will occur in close coordination with Mexico’s government.

Earlier, Mr Trump said deportations are “a military operation”.

Meanwhile, Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau and Mr Trump have discussed cooperation along their countries’ shared border.

Dozens of asylum seekers, worried about Mr Trump’s plans for cracking down on immigration, have been crossing into Canada in recent weeks, putting a strain on border communities.

Canadian officials say they are monitoring people crossing the border, but are not worried at this stage, given the number of asylum seekers is relatively small.

Mr Trudeau and Mr Trump, who met for the first time last week in Washington, also discussed a long-running dispute over Canadian exports of softwood lumber, a statement from Mr Trudeau’s office said.

US firms launched legal action last December, alleging that Canada is subsidizing lumber exports.

– Reuters & AP