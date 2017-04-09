US moves warships towards North Korean waters

The United States moved warships into waters near North Korea at the weekend in a sign of escalating tensions between the two countries.

US president Donald Trump ordered the Singapore-based USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier and several smaller vessels to sail towards the Korean Peninsula, amid concerns that Pyongyang could be preparing to launch a sixth nuclear test.

With satellite images showing heightened activity at North Korea’s underground nuclear testing sight, White House officials stressed the move late on Saturday was undertaken to “maintain readiness”.

Mr Trump spoke to the Japanese prime minister, Shinzo Abe, and acting South Korean president Hwang Kyo-ahn, with the countries agreeing to maintain a “united stance” towards North Korea.

North Korea’s nuclear capabilities have moved to the top of the US foreign policy agenda amid concerns that the North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un is developing nuclear technology that could enable missiles to hit the US.

US national security adviser General HR McMaster described the move as “prudent.”

“This is a rogue regime that is now a nuclear-capable regime,” he said.

Referring to the Chinese president who met Mr Trump last week in Florida he added: “President Xi and President Trump agreed that that is unacceptable, that what must happen is the denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula.”

US prepared to “do more”

Mr Trump’s surprise decision to launch military strikes in Syria marked the first military intervention by the US president, and has been perceived as a powerful statement that the US is prepared to act unilaterally.

North Korea called the intervention an “unforgivable act of aggression.”

In a series of interviews on Sunday, senior Trump administration figures including UN ambassador Nikki Haley and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson sought to downplay a shift in US policy on Syria, but warned that the US was prepared to “do more” in Syria if pushed.

If Mr Trump “needs to do more he will do more”, Ms Haley said.

With Mr Tillerson due to meet his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Moscow on Tuesday, the US is likely to pressure Moscow on whether it had any knowledge of the chemical attacks in advance.

Tuesday’s attack in the Idlib province of Syria suggests that chemical weapons still exist in Syria, despite the previous administration’s claim that most had been surrendered and neutralised.

Friday’s attack by the US on a Syrian airfield did little to stop the assault on rebel-held areas of the country.

Khan Sheikhoun, the town hit by last week’s chemical attack, was subjected to more aerial assaults on Saturday which left at least one woman dead.