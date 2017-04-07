US missile strike against Syria marks stunning shift in policy

US president Donald Trump has enacted one of the most dramatic shifts in US policy in decades, as the United States launched air strikes against Syria, audaciously threatening to escalate a conflict that has ravaged the Middle East for six years.

The first signs that the United States was considering action against the regime of Bashar al-Assad emerged on Wednesday, when the US representative to the United Nations Nikki Halley launched a blistering attack on the Assad regime and Russia’s involvement in Syria at an emergency session of the UN Security Council in New York.

An hour later, Mr Trump appeared beside King Abdullah of Jordan at a scheduled press conference at the White House, and warned he was prepared to take action in Syria as he said that “many, many lines” had been crossed by this week’s chemical attack in which at least 80 people died.

Describing the acts as an “affront against humanity,” he said “these heinous actions by the Assad regime cannot be tolerated,” adding that his view on the Syrian leader had changed after seeing the pictures of civilians being choked by the deadly gas on Tuesday.

By Thursday the position of the White House had hardened, with secretary of state Rex Tillerson telling reporters in a rare press conference that Russia should “carefully consider” its continued support for the Assad regime.

Following high-level meetings on Wednesday night, Mr Trump was briefed by his national security advisors as he arrived in Florida on Thursday to meet Chinese premier Xi Jin Ping.

Shortly after 9pm on Thursday (2am Irish time), the Chinese delegation left the Florida estate, while defence secretary James Mattis informed the president that the strikes had been launched.

The missile strikes on the Shayrat airfield in western Syria were confirmed shortly after.

Astonishing swiftness

While the signs coming from the US administration in Washington and Florida in the hours before the strike were typical of an imminent US military intervention, the swiftness of the US action, given the presidents’ position to date on the war in Syria, was astonishing.

Mr Trump has previously opposed intervention in Syria, and as late as last week his officials said the US was accepting the “political reality” of Mr Assad in power – a break with the past five years of US policy which had demanded that the Syrian leader must go.

Almost immediately after the missile strikes questions are turning to the next steps.

The Pentagon has not confirmed whether further strikes are planned.

As it stands, the relatively-limited strikes ordered on Thursday are not enough to target Syria’s chemical supplies or alter the direction of the war in Syria and may simply be a warning to Mr Assad.

Similarly, Mr Trump’s plea to “all civilized nations” to join the United States in seeking to end the bloodshed in Syria in his address to the nation last night, is likely to alarm allies.

British prime minister Theresa May already ruled out military action in response to the chemical attacks on Wednesday.

Russia’s stance will be crucial to what happens in the days ahead. The Pentagon confirmed last night that the Russian military had a presence at the Shayrat airfield and that Moscow had been warned of the attack.

President Putin’s loyalty to President Assad will now be tested as the United States dramatically ups the stakes. Similarly Iran, which has lent support to Mr Assad, may also wade in.

In Washington Mr Trump is likely to face protests from Congress. Several congressmen have already reacted with outrage at the president’s decision to launch the strikes without consulting Congress.

With the House of Representatives and Senate due to begin a two-week Easter recess some have called on House Speaker Paul Ryan to hold an emergency session.

Some hawkish Republicans who praised Mr Trump’s decision to launch the strikes, such as Senator John McCain and Lindsey Graham, called for more military intervention in Syria.

While Mr Trump has said that the motivation behind his decision to order air strikes were the sight of the horrific pictures of civilians dying, many will be hoping that the president has a political strategy to support his unexpected and unilateral action.

While Mr Tillerson moved to play down the significance of the strike, linking it specifically to the chemical attack, it may be wishful thinking to hope that the decision to strike will not have consequences.

With the complex system of alliances underpinning the Syrian civil war intensifying in the absence of Western intervention since 2013, Mr Trump may be embarking on something with no easy solutions.

As the recent history of US intervention in the Middle East shows, launching strikes is the easy part – resolving what comes next will prove much more difficult.