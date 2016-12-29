US expels 35 Russian operatives over election cyberattacks

The Obama administration struck back at Russia on Thursday for its efforts to influence the 2016 election, ejecting 35 Russian intelligence operatives from the United States and imposing sanctions on Russia’s two leading intelligence services.

Those targetted by the sanctions include four top officers of the military intelligence unit the White House believes ordered the attacks on the Democratic National Committee and other political organizations.

In a sweeping set of announcements, the United States was also expected to release evidence linking the cyberattacks to computer systems used by Russian intelligence.

Taken together, the actions would amount to the strongest US response ever taken to a state-sponsored cyberattack aimed at the United States.

The sanctions were also intended to box in President-elect Donald Trump.

Mr Trump has consistently cast doubt that the Russian government had anything to do with the hacking of the DNC or other political institutions, saying US intelligence agencies could not be trusted.

Mr Trump will now have to decide whether to lift the sanctions on the Russian intelligence agencies when he takes office next month, with Republicans in Congress among those calling for a public investigation into Russia’s actions. Should Mr Trump do so, it would require him to effectively reject the findings of his intelligence agencies.

Asked on Wednesday night at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, about reports of the impending sanctions, Mr Trump said: “I think we ought to get on with our lives. I think that computers have complicated lives very greatly.

“The whole age of computer has made it where nobody knows exactly what is going on. We have speed, we have a lot of other things, but I‘m not sure we have the kind, the security we need.”

The Obama administration is also planning to release a detailed “joint analytic report“ from the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security that is based in part on intelligence gathered by the National Security Agency.

A more detailed report on the intelligence, ordered by President Barack Obama, will be published in the next three weeks, though much of the detail is expected to remain classified.

- New York Times