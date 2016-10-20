‘Lifestyle guru’ in sex harassment claim against Donald Trump

A self-described lifestyle guru, “wellness expert” and TV personality, Karena Virginia, has made high-profile claims of sexual misconduct against Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump in the US.

Accompanied by attorney Gloria Allred, Ms Virginia said it was her own decision to make the claims publicly, relating to an episode when she was aged 27, she says.

“I am here to stand up to Mr Trump for myself, my family, and particularly, my daughter, and for all the women who deserve to be respected and not subjected to sexual abuse and groped by powerful men,” Ms Virginia said, reading a statement.

“I am also here to support the other women who had the courage to come forward.”

By chance

She said she first encountered Mr Trump by chance at a 1998 US Open tennis tournament.

As she waited for a lift, Mr Trump allegedly made comments at her, such as, “Hey, look at this one” and “We haven’t seen her before, look at those legs.”

She claims Mr Trump grabbed her right arm and then touched her breast. “‘Don’t you know who I am, don’t you know who I am,’ he said,” she added. “I felt intimidated and I felt powerless.”

“As I was waiting, Donald Trump approached me. I knew who he was. But I’d never met him,” she said, at a press conference with Ms Allred.

“He was with a few other men. I was quite surprised when I overheard him talking to the other men about me. Hey, look at this one, he said. We haven’t seen her before. Look at those legs. As though I was an object rather than a person.” She said that Trump then walked up to her, “reached his right arm and grabbed my right arm. Then his hand touched the right inside of my breast.”

“I was in shock. I flinched. ‘Don’t you know who I am? Don’t you know who I am?’ That’s what he said to me.

“I felt intimidated and I felt powerless. When my car pulled up and I got in, after I closed the door, my shock turned to shame.”

