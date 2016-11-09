US election: Young Americans have their say - in Dublin

The Democrats Abroad organisation is hosting a viewing party for the US election at the Arlington Hotel in Dublin. Here’s what some of those attending had to say:

Anna Crass (27)

Watching Donald Trump’s electoral votes climb as he won states this morning including Texas, Kansas and Wyoming, Crass was hoping for a miracle to push Hillary Clinton over the line.

“I’m feeling terror, I feel like I want to throw up,” the 27-year-old said. “How can women vote for him? I didn’t expect it to be this close.”

Crass votes in Minnesota, where she has family that would be “ruined” by a Trump presidency, she added.

Jashaun Bowens (20), psychology student at University of Illinois at Chicago

Bowens was originally hoping for a Bernie Sanders presidency. When Hillary Clinton won the Democratic nomination, however, the psychology student cast his vote for Ms Clinton “to keep Donald Trump away from the White House”.

The student activist, originally from Chicago, just hopes the election is called before he has to switch his phone to airplane mode on his early Wednesday flight back to Paris, where he’s studying.

Chris Bohorquez (20), student at George Washington University

This is the first time 20-year-old Bohorquez, originally from New Jersey, has been old enough to vote in a US federal election. The choice, the first-generation American added, was always clear.

While Ms Clinton has been promoting Hispanic and other minority voices for her entire political career, he said, Donald Trump has inflamed “ignorant” views of the South and Central American immigrant community.

“They’re yearning for opportunity in a country that stands for opportunity,” he said. “But no one really gets that, they just think ‘they’re coming here to steal our jobs,’ and Trump really embodies that attitude.”

Kelsey Chase (25), originally from Virginia

“I feel like I have an intrinsic fear about this election,” Chase said, six hours before Alaska became the last state to close voting.

The 25-year-old Virginia native is in Ireland for a week on holiday, and has time to reflect on how inspiring it could be for young women everywhere to see America’s first female president elected, she said.

“I’m one of four girls,” Chase said. “I grew up in a very female-dominated environment, and so I’ve only just realised the power behind being the first potential female president. The impact is really powerful.”

Julie Bowman (25), from Rhode Island

Bowman has been backpacking around Europe for two months and happened to be passing through Dublin on election day. Bowman voted for Hillary Clinton by absentee ballot.

It was Ms Clinton’s long political history and experience that motivated her to cast her vote for America’s first female presidential nominee.

“I did a pros and cons list for both of them,” she said. “But regardless of who the other candidate is, this is not a lesser-of-two-evils situation for me. She’s had years to perfect those political relationships both nationally and internationally.”