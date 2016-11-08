US election polls open following candidates final rallies

Tens of millions of voters across the United States will now decide on the next occupant of the White House as polling stations open across the country.

Hillary Clinton (69) aims to become the first female president in US history, while tycoon Donald Trump (70) hopes his pledge to “Make America Great Again” will win over voters in key swing states.

Democratic hopeful Mrs Clinton currently has a narrow lead in the opinion polls.

Some 42 million Americans have already cast their votes in the 37 states that allow early voting in person or by post. That could mean more than 35 per cent of the total electorate will have cast a ballot before today, according to the Pew Research Center.

For everyone else, 110,000 polling stations are now opening across the United States and will begin to close from 6pm eastern time (11pm in Ireland).

Voting has now begun in New York, Connecticut, part of Indiana, part of Kentucky, Maine, New Jersey and Virginia.

Vermont opened at 10am Irish time while North Carolina, Ohio and West Virginia polling booths opened at 11.30am.

Voting in Florida, Delaware, Georgia, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, new Hampshire, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, part of Tennessee started at 12pm Irish time.

Fumbled start

Minutes after midnight the traditional first election day ballot was cast in Dixville Notch, New Hampshire, as Lady Gaga in North Carolina and Donald Trump’s running mate Mike Pence in Michigan introduced competing last-ditch rallies.

With a fumbled start that many will hope does not herald more serious voting irregularities to come, residents of Dixville delivered four votes for Hillary Clinton, two for Mr Trump, one for libertarian Gary Johnson and a quirky write-in for the 2012 Republican nominee Mitt Romney.

Democrats began election day with an average lead in national opinion polling of around three points, though state-level polling suggested several possible paths to victory also remained for Mr Trump among white working-class voters.

Final rallies

Leaving nothing to chance, Mrs Clinton and president Barack Obama held afternoon rallies in Michigan on Monday and appeared on stage together in Philadelphia with Bruce Springsteen, a one-man songbook for America’s blue-collar angst.

Mr Springsteen played Thunder Road, ending with the lyric “We’re pulling out of here to win”, and Long Walk Home, a bleak hymn to a town that has lost its businesses but still “wraps its arms around you”.

Before the largest crowd of the Democratic campaign, in front of Independence Hall, Mr Obama slapped the lectern as he introduced “this fighter, this stateswoman, this mother, this grandmother, this patriot, our next president of the United States of America, Hillary Clinton”.

The former secretary of state implored “we have to bridge the divide in our country” as she began pivoting to what may be a key challenge if she does win. “I regret deeply how angry the tone of the campaign became.”

In New York, Madonna – sporting a stars and stripes bobble hat – covered John Lennon’s Imagine in an impromptu acoustic show.

Monday night’s momentum continued as Mrs Clinton boarded her plane, bound for Raleigh, North Carolina, where she held the final rally of her campaign just after midnight. Accompanied by her family, Mrs Clinton was in visibly good spirits while chatting jovially with aides towards the front cabin.

The singer Jon Bon Jovi, who performed in Philadelphia and was scheduled for an encore in Raleigh, joined the flight and enthusiastically snapped photos on his mobile phone to document a historic night. Even Huma Abedin – the longtime aide who left the trail amid renewed but ultimately unfounded controversy surrounding Mrs Clinton’s emails 10 days ago – had returned. The revelry resembled a campaign aware it was on the brink of victory, savouring every last moment after an exhausting 18 months.

But Mr Trump was voicing equal confidence he could pull off a surprise victory that would send shockwaves around the world, hoping to channel anger over jobs and trade into an election day upset without parallel.

“Today is our independence day,” he told the audience in Grand Rapids. “Today the American working class is going to strike back, finally.”

“We have one flawed candidate left to beat,” added Mr Trump, reeling off his list of equally unexpected wins in the Republican primary. “It’s going to be the beginning of a new adventure.”

The Trump camp went into the final day of the campaign needing an almost clean sweep of battleground states such as Florida and North Carolina to win outright, plus a series of shock wins in the rustbelt that looked less and less likely.

But sensing possible danger, the Clinton campaign poured last-minute resources into the industrial midwest, a region where she struggled against a similar antiestablishment surge for Bernie Sanders during the primary election season.

Mrs Clinton told supporters in Michigan the election was a choice “between division and unity ... between strong and steady leadership and a loose cannon who could put everything at risk”.

Speaking to a packed crowd in a community college gymnasium in Scranton, Pennsylvania, Mr Trump outlined his closing message that “this election will decide whether we are ruled by a corrupt political class or by yourselves, the people”.

Both presidential candidates plan to watch Tuesday night’s election returns in New York, prompting the city to stage the largest election day police deployment in its history, officials said.

Polling stations

The New York police department was poised to station 5,000 uniformed officers, including some with automatic weapons and explosives detection equipment, across Manhattan and the city’s 1,205 polling stations.

The Department of Justice announced its civil rights division was deploying more than 500 voting monitors to 28 states, amid particular concern that changes to voting rules in some states such as North Carolina may have deliberately affected African American turnout.

At Mr Trump’s rally in Scranton, a blue-collar crowd sitting in steep, narrow bleachers looming from the gym floor was deafening at times. In addition to familiar chants like “Lock her up” and “Build the wall”, Trump supporters shouted “I love you Donnie” about their candidate and “She’s a demon” about his opponent.

Mr Trump, who was repeatedly interrupted by raucous chants of “CNN sucks”, called Clinton “the face of failure” and “the face of failed foreign policy” as he continued his attacks on familiar targets including Jay Z and Beyoncé, as well as the media.

The Republican nominee was heartened by the sound of the rowdy cheers in a state that was last won by a Republican, George HW Bush, in a presidential election in 1988, and where Mrs Clinton has long maintained a narrow but consistent lead. “This is not the sound of a second place finisher,” he declared from the stage.

Yet by the time he appeared at the final, hastily scheduled rally in Michigan, he was an hour and a half late and many started streaming towards the exits as the clock approached one in the morning.

Amid continued Democratic rancour over the late role of the FBI and Mr Trump’s threat to refuse to recognise an election result he claims may be rigged, it will be a tough battle for whoever wins.

Though stock markets rebounded in the wake of better national polls for Clinton, Democrats feared the cloud cast by the FBI could cost them control of Congress and prolong Washington gridlock even if Clinton wins the White House.

Mrs Clinton took her closing argument to four cities across three battleground states on Monday, dubbing the choice before voters as among the most consequential in modern history.

Barack Obama urged Americans to focus on the big picture as he began his last day of campaigning, warning that the election could be close-fought.

“I want you to tune out all the noise and I want you to focus because the choice you face when you step into the voting booth could not be clearer: Donald Trump is temperamentally unfit to be commander in chief,” he told a rally in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

“Just think, over the weekend his campaign took away his Twitter account. Now, if your closest advisers don’t trust you to tweet, why should we trust you with the nuclear codes?”

