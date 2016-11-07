US election guide: what to watch, key times and how it all works

Tuesday is election day in the United States which, depending on who you ask, is somewhere between just another election and the End of Days. Here’s our bluffer’s guide to the US election.

The candidates: Unless you’ve been tuned into the election campaign, you might not know that there are more than two people seeking the presidency. Alongside Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton and Republican candidate Donald Trump on many ballot papers are former Governor of New Mexico Gary Johnson of the Libertarian Party; Green Party nominee and former physician Jill Stein; and more than 20 others. Between them, the also-rans could take up to 6-7 per cent of the national vote - interesting more for how they could affect support for the big two. There is, though, another way an outsider could directly influence the result of the presidential election. No third-party candidate has claimed a State victory since George Wallace in 1968 - however, Independent candidate Evan McMullin has a fighting chance in his home State of Utah.

So how does the election work? American citizens do not directly elect the president, they elect representatives called “electors” who, together, form the “electoral college”. Still with us? Based on population size, each State is allotted electoral votes - for example, little Montana has three votes, while California has 55. A candidate claiming the most support in a State collects all that State’s electoral votes (apart from Maine and Nebraska). There are 538 electoral votes in total, therefore the winning post is 270.

What are the key times on Tuesday and Wednesday?

6am ET (11am, Irish time): Polls open on the east coast on Tuesday morning. Each polling station will remain open for at least 12 hours

Polls open on the east coast on Tuesday morning. Each polling station will remain open for at least 12 hours 7pm ET (midnight, Irish-time): The first states close on the east coast - including South Carolina, Virginia and Georgia.

The first states close on the east coast - including South Carolina, Virginia and Georgia. 7.30pm ET (12.30am Wednesday Irish time): The next to close - Ohio, North Carolina and West Virginia - are important battleground States.

The next to close - Ohio, North Carolina and West Virginia - are important battleground States. Various: The avalanche begins with voting closing in around a dozen States each hour after across six time zones.

The avalanche begins with voting closing in around a dozen States each hour after across six time zones. 11pm ET (4am Wednesday Irish time): The west coast states close and by then we should have a good idea who will take the oath of office and become the 45th president of the United States at noon on January 20th, 2017.

So when exactly will we know who has won? You won’t have to wait that long. If one side has won relatively easily, we will know by around 4am Irish time on Wednesday. If it’s tight, it could be a couple of hours later. However, it is possible some of the US television networks will call the result earlier than all of that if some of the battleground states go one way.

Swing states: what are they and why do they matter? The outcome of the election in swing states (aka battleground states) can dictate the overall result of the election. For example, Donald Trump has no realistic chance of winning the White House without the state of Florida, the largest swing state in the country. Clinton’s massive lead among black, Hispanic and other minority voters – who made up a third of the state’s voters in the 2012 election – is offset by Trump’s strong support among white working-class voters angry with Washington politics and stagnant wages.

Join our crew right through the night on the US election liveblog for all of the action. Simon Carswell, Washington Correspondent, Rúadhán Mac Cormaic, Foreign Affairs Correspondent will be in place as events unfold.

How easy is it to vote? About 120 Americans are expected to vote. More than 40 million voted before Tuesday. A winning candidate will need more than 60 million votes. There will be much interest during Tuesday to see where in the US queues to vote are the longest - particularly in the early morning before work, during lunch hours, and in the hour or two before polls close. The ethnicity/age/gender of the longest lines may tell a lot about who will be the next president of the United States. In 32 states, voters must provide a valid form of identification, a requirement that can usually be fulfilled with a passport or driver’s license. In the remaining 18 states and Washington DC, voters can prove their eligibility by providing some combination of a name, address, date of birth or signature.

Who will voters meet at polling stations? Apart from the poll workers, voters may expect to see others - and not just their neighbour. Academic and foreign observers will be at some locations to study how well the election is run, while partisan poll watchers may be reviewing sign-in sheets to know which supporters they still need to turn out. None, of course, should disrupt or try to influence the voting process. There has been much controversy about Trump’s call for supporters to keep watch on election day at polling stations - and there will be focus on whether people engage in any intimidation inside or outside polling stations. Most States have hotlines available to assist voters who have election- day questions or want to report suspicious activity.

Other elections: Think you’re handed too many ballot papers on election day in Ireland? Well, apart from the contest to be the next president and vice-president of the US, elections will be held across the country for 34 Senate seats, 435 seats in the House of Representatives (as well as 6 non-voting delegate seats), 12 State governorships, two territorial governorships, and numerous other state and local elections.

The Senate? Each State sends two members to the Senate - making a total of 100. Each Senator serves a six-year term, with one third of the seats up for election every two years. Right now, the Republicans are in the majority - 54 to 44 (with two independents who are linked to the Democrats). The problem for the GOP in this election is that 24 of the 34 seats in the election are Republican seats. The vice-president is the ex officio President of the Senate, who can vote only to break a tie. Therefore, if Clinton wins and the Democrats manage to hold their 10 Senate seats (no simple task), they would need just four from the other side to assume control of the House. With the GOP worried about how traditional Republican voters, put off by Trump’s campaign, will vote down ballot, Democrats believe it’s a realistic target - and are targeting wins in States such as Illinois, Wisconsin, Indiana, Missouri, New Hampshire, North Carolina and Pennsylvania.

And the other House? If the Senate is our Seanad (and it’s not at all really, but bear with us), the House of Representatives is the US Dáil. The lower chamber is made up of 435 members (plus six non-voting seats), each of whom serves a two-year term - so every seat is up for grabs. Unlike the Senate (and the Seanad, so maybe there is a tenuous connection), the seats are apportioned by population - therefore while a State such as Wyoming has just one representative, California has more than 50. Republicans also currently hold the majority in this House, with 246 seats. The Democrats are in control of 186, and are unlikely to net the 32 needed to hold the balance of power.

Bet you didn’t know: The US presidential election has been on a Tuesday for more than 150 years. The law doesn’t actually say it should be the first Tuesday in the month, but rather the Tuesday after the first Monday. A decision that causes confusion every once in a while, a bit like the GAA rule that says the All-Ireland hurling final is not on the first Sunday in September (as many presume), but rather the 4th last Sunday of the month.

We’ll leave you with this thought: Until 1804, the person finishing second in the presidential election automatically became vice-president. If that was still the case, Trump would be Clinton’s vice-president, or Clinton would be Trump’s VP!