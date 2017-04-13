US drops ‘mother of all bombs’ on Isis target in Afghanistan

US forces have dropped the military’s largest non-nuclear bomb on an Islamic State target in Afghanistan, the Pentagon said.

Spokesman Adam Stump said it was the first ever combat use of the bomb, known as the GBU-43, which contains 11 tons of explosives.

The US air force calls it the Massive Ordnance Air Blast bomb. Based on the acronym, it has been nicknamed the “Mother Of All Bombs”.

Mr Stump said the bomb was dropped on a cave complex believed to be used by fighters with Islamic State, also known as Isis, in the Achin district of Nangarhar province, very close to the border with Pakistan.

