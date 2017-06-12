US court rules against Donald Trump in travel ban appeal

US president Donald Trump’s proposed travel ban received a further setback on Monday after the ninth circuit court of appeal rules against the order, arguing that the president had exceeded his executive powers.

In a ruling delivered by the three-member court, the court said that “the president in issuing the executive order exceeded the scope of the authority delegated to him by Congress. the president didn’t meet the essential.”

The ruling, which follows a similar decision in March by a court in Hawaii, means that the travel ban will remain on hold though the court did say that the government could review vetting procedures for people entering the country.

The decision is the latest setback for the president’s revised travel ban, which proposed restricting immigration from six Muslim-majority countries for 90 days.

The Trump administration has argued that the president has the authority to issue executive orders on matters regarding national security.

The Department of Justice has already referred a similar ruling from last month to the Supreme Court, and is likely to do so with the latest ruling from the ninth circuit court of appeal.

Suing president

Earlier on Tuesday, the attorneys general of Maryland and the District of Columbia announced that they are suing the president over his business interests, arguing that the president violated anti-corruption clauses in the constitution by not separating himself from his business interests.

Meanwhile it has emerged that attorney general Jess Sessions will testify publicly before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Tuesday, where he is expected to face questions about his contacts with Russian officials during the 2016 presidential election campaign and his interactions with fired FBI chief James Comey.

The chair of the Intelligence Committee, Richard Burr, confirmed that the hearing would take place in open session, after Mr Sessions volunteered to appear before the committee over the weekend. He had been due to appear before other committees about the Justice Department’s budget, but instead he will be represented by deputy attorney general Rod Rosenstein. “In light of reports regarding Mr Comey’s recent testimony before the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, it I important that I have an opportunity to address these matters in the appropriate forum,” he said, announcing his decision to appear.

Russian officials

Mr Sessions, the former attorney general of Alabama and major Trump ally during the presidential campaign, was appointed by Mr Trump to the country’s top justice role. In March he recused himself from all investigations involving Russia, following revelations that he had not disclosed during his confirmation hearing previous contacts with Russian officials.

The attorney general was mentioned several times during former FBI chief James Comey’s appearance at the committee last week.

Mr Sessions was one of several officials who was asked by Mr Trump to leave the Oval Office on February 14th before the president asked Mr Comey to back off an investigation into former national security advisor Michael Flynn, Mr Comey said.

He also said that he approached Mr Sessions the following day asking him not to leave him alone with Mr Trump, but did not receive a reply.

Mr Sessions, through his lawyer, disputed this on Friday, stating that he told Mr Comey that the FBI and the Justice department “needed to be careful about following appropriate policies regarding contacts with the White House”