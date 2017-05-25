US court largely upholds block on Trump’s travel ban

The US Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled on Thursday to keep largely in place a block on president Donald Trump’s temporary travel ban for six Muslim-majority nations.

A majority of judges on the appeals court in a 10-3 decision said they were “unconvinced” the travel order had more to do with national security concerns than a “Muslim ban”.

The court also found the challengers were likely to suffer “irreparable harm” if the ban were implemented and that it might violate the US constitution.

Reuters