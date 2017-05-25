US court largely upholds block on Trump’s travel ban
Appeals court ‘unconvinced’ order more to to with security concerns than ‘Muslim ban’
The US Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled to keep a block on Donald Trump’s travel order in place. Photograph: Peter Dejong/EPA
The US Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled on Thursday to keep largely in place a block on president Donald Trump’s temporary travel ban for six Muslim-majority nations.
A majority of judges on the appeals court in a 10-3 decision said they were “unconvinced” the travel order had more to do with national security concerns than a “Muslim ban”.
The court also found the challengers were likely to suffer “irreparable harm” if the ban were implemented and that it might violate the US constitution.
Reuters