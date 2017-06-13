US counsel for Russia inquiry to be fired only if ‘appropriate’

Deputy attorney general Rod Rosenstein said he would only fire special counsel Robert Mueller if the request was “lawful and appropriate”.

His reaction comes amid reports that US president Donald Trump is considering sacking the man appointed to lead the Russia investigation.

Appearing before the senate appropriations sub-committee in Washington on Tuesday, deputy attorney general Rod Rosenstein said that Mr Mueller would be given the independence needed to do his job. “Director Mueller is going to have the full degree of independence that he needs to conduct that investigation appropriately,” he told senators.

“If there were good cause,” I would consider it,” Mr Rosenstein testified. “If there were not good cause, it wouldn’t matter to me what anybody says.”

His comments came as Christopher Ruddy, chief executive of Newsmax Media and a friend of Donald Trump visited the White House on Monday, said in a TV interview that the president may consider firing Mr Mueller. The Department of Justice appointed the former FBI chief to lead the investigation into Russia following the firing of James Comey by President Trump.

The deputy attorney general, the second-highest official at the Department of Justice, is managing the Russian investigation at the department following attorney general Jeff Sessions’s decision to recuse himself.

While the White House appeared to row back from the comments made by Mr Ruddy in an interview, a growing number of Republicans have questioned Mr Mueller’s impartiality.

Comey testimony

Former house speaker Newt Gingrich said that Mr Comey’s testimony to the Senate intelligence committee last week opened up new questions about his impartiality, saying it was “time to rethink” his appointment. In particular, focus is turning to the political affiliations of several lawyers hired by Mr Mueller, three of whom previously made donations to the Democratic Party.

Meanwhile, US attorney general Jeff Sessions will testify publicly before the Senate Intelligence Committee later on Tuesday, where he is expected to face questions about his contacts with Russian officials during the 2016 presidential election campaign and his interactions with fired FBI chief James Comey.

In a surprise move over the weekend Mr Sessions volunteered to appear before the committee. “In light of reports regarding Mr Comey’s recent testimony before the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, it is important that I have an opportunity to address these matters in the appropriate forum,” said Mr Sessions.

The attorney general was mentioned several times during former FBI chief James Comey’s appearance at the committee last week. Mr Comey claimed that Mr Sessions was one of several officials who was asked by the president to leave the Oval Office on February 14th before the president asked Mr Comey to back off an investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

Sessions reacts

Mr Comey said that he also approached Mr Sessions the following day asking him not to leave him alone with Mr Trump, but did not receive a reply. Mr Sessions, through his lawyer, disputed this account on Friday, saying he told Mr Comey that the FBI and the justice department “needed to be careful about following appropriate policies regarding contacts with the White House”.

Mr Sessions is also likely to face questions about why he was involved in Mr Comey’s dismissal given that he had recused himself from any involvement in investigations involving Russia.

Mr Trump said last month that “this Russia thing” was one of the reasons he dismissed Mr Comey.