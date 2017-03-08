US congressional panels to begin fight over Obamacare repeal

A potentially lengthy US legislative fight over replacing the Obamacare health law starts on Wednesday as two House of Representatives committees negotiate changes to a Republican plan backed by president Donald Trump.

Both Democrats and Republicans are expected to try to reshape legislation that dismantles key provisions of the 2010 Affordable Care Act, Democratic former president Barack Obama’s signature domestic policy achievement.

The Republican plan unveiled on Monday would scrap Obamacare’s requirement that most Americans obtain medical insurance and replace its income-based subsides with a system of fixed tax credits of $2,000 to $4,000 to coax people to purchase private insurance on the open market.

The plan faces significant hurdles in Congress.

Conservative Republican lawmakers and lobbying groups slammed it for looking too much like the Obamacare programme they have been trying to kill for years. Democrats criticised it as rolling back coverage for millions of Americans while benefiting the rich by repealing healthcare-related taxes.

Meanwhile, insurers questioned the assumptions underlying Republicans’ claims that the plan would reduce premiums, while some experts said it would encourage younger, healthier people to forgo coverage.

Drastic changes

Doctors and other providers said the bill would probably force many patients to lose insurance and raise costs. In a letter, the American Medical Association rejected the measure and urged lawmakers to reconsider its drastic changes to Medicaid, the government health insurance program for the poor.

Later on Wednesday, the House Ways and Means Committee, with jurisdiction over taxes, and the House Energy and Commerce Committee, which oversees health issues, will each pursue separate “mark-up” sessions to consider amendments to the plan. Their meetings are scheduled to begin at 10.30am (3.30pm Irish time).

“After six long years of fighting, working and waiting, today we begin the repeal of Obamacare,” House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Kevin Brady told Fox News.

House Speaker Paul Ryan has promised to deliver a 218-vote majority needed for passage in the chamber, which some Republicans have said is expected before lawmakers recess in April. But further changes could come in the Senate, where Republicans can only afford to lose two votes from their thin majority in the face of unified opposition from Democrats.

Conservative Republican Senator Rand Paul, who has called the House plan a bailout for insurers, told MSNBC on Wednesday that Republicans should repeal Obamacare and then tackle replacement. Fellow Republican Senator Tom Cotton also warned that House lawmakers risked rushing through the measure.

“I would much sooner get healthcare reform right than get it fast,” Cotton said on MSNBC. “The Senate certainly will not just be jammed with whatever the House sends over here.”

Other ideas

Chairman Brady said he was open to other ideas for the measure, but with Trump’s support, it was the party’s best hope for ending Obamacare.

“We can’t put everything we dream of into this,” said Brady, who has acknowledged that much of the bill’s fate rests with the Senate.

Trump, who praised the Republican healthcare plan but said it was “out for review and negotiation,” plans to meet conservative congressional leaders to discuss it on Wednesday, according to a schedule released by the White House.

White House Budget Director Mick Mulvaney told MSNBC on Wednesday that conservatives should recognise the bill is just part of the administration’s plan to unwind Obamacare.

In a Twitter message late on Tuesday, Trump said he was “sure” Senator Paul would “come along with the new and great healthcare program because he knows Obamacare is a disaster!”

Paul responded on Wednesday, telling MSNBC that the White House wanted conservatives “to give in,” but he urged fellow opponents to stick together to be a “force in a negotiation.”

- Reuters