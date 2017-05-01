US Congress refuses funds for Trump’s wall with Mexico

The US Congress has refused to provide money for President Donald Trump’s proposed border wall with Mexico, as lawmakers reached a deal to maintain government funding until September, narrowly avoiding a government shutdown.

Following intensive weekend negotiations, senior Republicans and Democrats signed up to a new $1 trillion budget, but the White House was forced to drop its insistence on funding for the promised wall on the southern border.

The agreement, which is expected to be endorsed by both chambers in Congress, includes an extra $1.5 billion for border security. But Democrats have secured guarantees that this will not be channelled towards the proposed wall. While construction has not started on the wall, contracts have been advertised for its construction. The government’s estimate is that the final cost of the wall could be more than $21 billion.

The agreement reached late on Sunday night has succeeded in averting the kind of government shutdown which occurred in 2013, closing numerous government agencies for almost three weeks.

Funding for healthcare

While funding for healthcare had formed part of the budget discussions, a late Republican push to hold a vote on an amended version of the American Health Care Act, the Republican plan to repeal and replace Obamacare, did not materialise. However, there are signs that a vote could take place this week.

The White House was forced into an embarrassing climb-down in March when it failed to garner sufficient Republican support for a replacement healthcare bill, after a core group of conservative Republicans, known as the Freedom Caucus, withdrew its support. But amid signs that the group is prepared to back an amended version, there is expectation that a vote could be imminent.

Mr Trump raised eyebrows when he said in an interview with CBS on Sunday that people with pre-existing conditions would be included in the plan. “Pre-existing conditions are in the bill. And I mandate it. I said, ‘Has to be,’” Mr Trump said on Sunday, adding that there was a specific clause guaranteeing pre-existing coverage. His comments appear to be at odds to commitments from other key Republicans which suggest that states will be permitted to opt out of rules prohibiting insurance providers from denying coverage to people with pre-existing conditions.

Trump’s 100th day in office

Mr Trump marked his 100th day in office on Saturday night with a rally in the small town of Harrisburg in Pennsylvania, during which he renewed his attacks on the mainstream media.

“Their priorities are not my priorities, and not your priorities,” Mr Trump said, returning to a familiar campaign theme. “If the media’s job is to be honest and tell the truth, the media deserves a very, very big fat failing grade,” he said, describing the media as “very dishonest people.”

With the Trump administration pushing through a raft of executive orders in the days preceding his 100th day in office, focus is now turning to Mr Trump’s long-term plan for the presidency.

In an interview with Bloomberg on Monday the president said that he would consider increasing the tax on gasoline as a way of funding the highway aspects of his planned infrastructure plan. “It’s something that I would certainly consider,” he said. Mr Trump pledged to introduce a $1 trillion investment plan on assuming office but few details have emerged about the proposed plan since his election.

Mr Trump also suggested that he could be open to embracing some form of tax on imports – a prospect that was not included in the White House’s tax reform package unveiled last Wednesday because of resistance from some Republicans. He raised the idea of a “reciprocal tax” which would impose levies on imports at a rate that would match the rate other countries charge on US exports.