US cabinet hopefuls in the frame for Trump seal of approval

President-elect Donald Trump, working to fill administration positions ahead of his inauguration on January 20th, was scheduled to hold talks in New York on Monday with former Texas Governor Rick Perry who is being considered for cabinet posts including defence, energy and veterans affairs.

Mr Trump met with aides and contenders for top US posts over the weekend at his golf resort in Bedminster, New Jersey, including with Mitt Romney, who was a fierce Trump critic during the presidential campaign and who is now under consideration for secretary of state.

Below are people mentioned as contenders for senior roles. See end of list for posts already filled.

Treasury Secretary

Secretary of state

Defence Secretary

Health and Human Services Secretary

Homeland Security Secretary

Michael McCaul, US representative from Texas and chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee.

David Clarke, Milwaukee county sheriff and vocal Trump supporter.

Joe Arpaio, outgoing Maricopa County, Arizona, sheriff who campaigned for Trump.

Environmental Protection Agency Administrator

Jeff Holmstead, energy lawyer, former EPA official during George W Bush administration.

Robert Grady, venture capitalist, partner in private equity firm Gryphon Investors.

Leslie Rutledge, Arkansas attorney general.

Carol Comer, commissioner of the Indiana Department of Environmental Management.

Energy Secretary

Interior Secretary

Sarah Palin, former Alaska governor, 2008 Republican vice-presidential nominee

Jan Brewer, former Arizona governor.

Forrest Lucas, founder of oil products company Lucas Oil.

Harold Hamm, Oklahoma oil and gas mogul, chief executive of Continental Resources.

Robert Grady, venture capitalist, partner in private equity firm Gryphon Investors.

Mary Fallin, Oklahoma Governor.

Commerce Secretary

Wilbur Ross, billionaire investor, chairman of Invesco Ltd subsidiary WL Ross & Co.

Linda McMahon, former World Wrestling Entertainment executive and two-time Senate candidate.

Director of National Intelligence

United Nations Ambassador

Kelly Ayotte, outgoing US senator from New Hampshire and member of the Senate Armed Services Committee.

Richard Grenell, former spokesman for the United States at the United Nations.

Peter King, US representative from New York.

US Trade Representative

Dan DiMicco, former chief executive of steel producer Nucor Corp.

Labor Secretary

Victoria Lipnic, US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission commissioner and former Labor Department official during the George W Bush administration.

Andrew Puzder, chief executive officer of CKE Restaurants.

Supreme Court Vacancy

The Trump transition team confirmed he would choose from a list of 21 names he drew up during his campaign, including US Senator Mike Lee of Utah, and William Pryor, a federal judge with the 11th US Circuit Court of Appeals.