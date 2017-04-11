United Airlines chief apologies for dragging incident

The chief executive of United Airlines has issued an apology after a passenger was dragged from a United Express flight over the weekend, calling the incident “truly horrific”.

Oscar Munoz said in a note to employees that he continues to be disturbed by the events on Sunday night at Chicago’s O’Hare Airport.

He said: “No one should ever be mistreated this way.”

Mr Munoz was widely criticised for two statements on Monday about the altercation, in which he described the 69-year-old man who was taken off the plane as “disruptive and belligerent”.

On Tuesday, Mr Munoz said he was committed to fixing “what’s broken, so this never happens again”.

He pledged to review the company’s policies for handling oversold flights and for partnering with airport authorities and local law enforcement.

The company plans to share results of the review by April 30th.

Earlier on Tuesday, US president Donald Trump’s spokesman said it was “troubling” to watch video footage of the passenger being dragged from the flight.

White House press secretary Sean Spicer said local authorities and United Airlines were reviewing the incident and it was unlikely the federal government would launch a separate investigation into what happened.

Video of the confrontation had spread across social media.

Mr Spicer said he was sure Mr Trump had seen the video, but that any comment from the president could influence the outcome of the investigation.

He added that he thinks everyone who has seen the video would agree that the situation could have been handled better.

The passenger has been named as Kentucky physician David Dao.

Video footage

Video footage of the incident shows police officers dragging Mr Dao from the overbooked flight as it waits for departure.

Officers can be seen grabbing the man from a window seat, pulling him across the armrest and dragging him down the aisle by his arms.

United Airlines was trying to make room on the flight from Chicago to Louisville, Kentucky, for four employees of a partner airline.

Other passengers on Flight 3411 are heard saying in the video, “Please, my God”, ”What are you doing?”, ”This is wrong”, ”Look at what you did to him”, and “Busted his lip”.

Passenger Audra Bridges posted the video on Facebook. It has since been viewed hundreds of thousands of times, and triggered strong criticism of United.

Her husband, Tyler Bridges, said United had offered $400 and then $800 vouchers and a hotel stay for volunteers who gave up their seats.

When no-one volunteered, a United manager came on the plane and announced that passengers would be chosen to give up their seats at random.

“We almost felt like we were being taken hostage,” Tyler Bridges said.

“We were stuck there. You can’t do anything as a traveller. You’re relying on the airline.”

When airline employees named four customers who had to leave the plane, three of them did so.

The fourth person refused to move, and police were called, United spokesman Charlie Hobart said.

“We followed the right procedures,” Mr Hobart said.

“That plane had to depart. We wanted to get our customers to their destinations.”

