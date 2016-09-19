UN migrant summit hailed as ‘watershed moment’

The United Nations Summit for Refugees and Migrants has been described as a “watershed moment” in addressing the unprecedented mass movement of people across the world.

The meeting of global leaders in New York is framed as a “historic opportunity to come up with a blueprint for a better international response” to the millions of people who have been forced from their homes.

There are currently 65.3 million displaced people around the world - among them 21.3 million refugees - according to the latest statistics from the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR).

Each day nearly 34,000 people are displaced as a result of conflict or persecution, it said.

According to 2015 figures half of the world’s refugees are children and half come from the war-torn regions of Syria, Afghanistan and Somalia.

The UK has committed to resettle 20,000 vulnerable refugees from camps near to Syria over a five-year period.

Almost 300,000 people - made up of migrants and refugees - have arrived in Europe by sea so far this year.

The majority of those attempting often deadly crossings in crowded boats do so in a desperate attempt to get away from war or persecution in their native countries, the UNHCR said.

World leaders are expected to address the summit on Monday on their plans to help refugees and share responsibility with other countries.

The UN said: “It is a watershed moment to strengthen governance of international migration and a unique opportunity for creating a more responsible, predictable system for responding to large movements of refugees and migrants.”