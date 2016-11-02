Two US police officers killed in ambush-style shooting

Two police officers have been shot dead in separate ambush-style attacks in the US state of Iowa.

The Des Moines Police Department said in a news release that the shootings took place early on Wednesday.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired at 1.06am local time (6am Irish time) and found an Urbandale Police Department officer who had been shot.

Des Moines officers responded to assist. About 20 minutes later, a Des Moines officer was found shot. Both officers died from their injuries.

The Des Moines Police Department said it was investigating.

The agency did not immediately release any other information but said a news conference was planned.

