Two US military trainers killed in shooting at Jordanian base

Two US military trainers were killed and another was wounded in a shooting outside a military base in Jordan on Friday, a spokeswoman at Jordan’s embassy in Washington DC said.

A Jordanian officer was also wounded in the incident, according to the spokeswoman.

Reuters, citing a Jordanian military source, reported earlier on Friday that the Americans were killed when the car they were in failed to stop at the gate of the al-Jafr base near the town of Mann. The car was fired on by Jordanian security forces.

The US Embassy in the Jordanian capital Amman said it had received reports about a security incident involving US personnel and that it was in touch with Jordanian authorities.

Pro-Western Jordan is a key member of the US-led military coalition against the extremist Islamic State group, which controls parts of neighbouring Iraq and Syria.

Jordan also faces homegrown extremism, with hundreds of Jordanians fighting alongside IS militants in Iraq and Syria and several thousand more supporting the extremist group in the kingdom.

Last November, a Jordanian police captain opened fire in an international police training facility, killing two Americans and three others. The government subsequently portrayed the police captain as troubled.

The US has spent millions of dollars to help the kingdom fortify its borders. For the West, any sign of instability in Jordan would be of great concern.

Agencies