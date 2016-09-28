Two students and teacher wounded in South Carolina school shooting
Teenage suspect in shooting at Townville Elementary School is in custody, say reports
Two students and a teacher have been wounded in a shooting at a South Carolina primary school, and a teenage suspect is in custody. Photograph: Fox News
Two students and a teacher have been wounded and flown to hospitals after a shooting at a South Carolina primary school, according to a US law enforcement officer.
Speaking on live television, the unidentified officer said all other students at Townville Elementary School were safe following the shooting.
The officer added that parents are being told to pick up their children at a nearby church.
The school is located near the Georgia state line.