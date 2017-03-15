Two Irish men wanted over alleged building scam in Australia

Police in the Australian state of Queensland are looking for two Irish men who allegedly scammed elderly residents in the Deception Bay and Ipswich areas of the state.

The men allegedly claim to be road workers and negotiate a price to conduct work but fail to complete the job and then threaten residents for payment.

In the latest incident, two men arrived at a Deception Bay residence in a white pick-up truck type vehicle, with a full load of gravel in the tray. When the 78-year-old resident told them he would not pay until the job was completed, an argument ensued and the men allegedly restrained the local to search him before stealing approximately $1,500 (€1,070).

Both men were described as having Irish accents. One is described as being older with a heavy build, around 175-180cm tall with short red hair. The other is described as being younger with a muscular build, around 180-185cm tall, and short black hair. Both men were wearing work vests and boots.

There have been at least four linked offences, including a serious assault, reported to police in the last week. The police have released images of two men from who may be able to assist with their inquiries.

Detective acting senior sergeant Michael Hogan said the scammers are traveling door-to-door and preying on elderly people who may have trouble maintaining their homes.

“You should be wary about anyone that tries to convince you to hire their services on the spot,” Detective Hogan said. “According to the Office of Fair Trading, genuine door-to-door traders must give you a cooling off period of ten business days to change your mind, not take any money during the cooling off period and not begin any service during this time.

“We are urging members of the community to be aware of this scam and to report any suspicious activity to police.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Several Irish nationals have been arrested, jailed and deported over similar scams in Queensland and other Australian states in recent years.