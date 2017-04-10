Two adults dead, two pupils hurt in California school shooting

An apparent murder-suicide inside a California primary school classroom has left two adults dead, including a teacher, and two pupils wounded, officials said.

Investigators believe the suspect “is down” and there is no further threat to North Park School in San Bernardino, police chief Jarrod Burguan said on Twitter.

The shooter, a man, shot dead an adult female in a classroom, then himself, authorities said on Monday, adding they did not believe the man targeted two wounded children.

San Bernardino City Unified School District spokeswoman Maria Garcia earlier told news station KNBC-TV a domestic dispute was suspected.

Investigators were working to determine how the adult female victim and the shooter knew each other, but said two students wounded in the incident were not related to either of them.

The two children were airlifted to hospital. Their conditions were not immediately known, police said.

Ms Garcia said all other pupils were safe and were being taken to a local college campus. Aerial footage showed students gathered on a field and a basketball court inside the fenced-in grounds of the campus as school buses lined up.

Frantic parents ran up a pavement looking for information about their children but were not able to learn immediately what happened at the school.

Several parents interviewed on TV said their children were too young to carry mobile phones, so they had not been able to contact them to see whether they were safe.

The city of 216,000 residents had been the location of a December 2015 terror attack that killed 14 people and wounded 22 others at a meeting of San Bernardino County employees.

Husband-and-wife shooters Syed Rizwan Farook and Tashfeen Malik were killed in a gun battle with authorities later that day.

The city is known for its high rates of violent crime, especially homicides, and has struggled to emerge from bankruptcy.

