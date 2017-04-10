Two adults dead, two people hurt in California school shooting

At least two adults were killed and two persons, possibly students, were struck by gunfire in a classroom shooting on Monday at a Southern California elementary school, police and fire officials have said.

San Bernardino police chief Jarrod Burguan said the shooting at Northpark Elementary School in San Bernardino, east of Los Angeles, appeared to a “murder-suicide” and that two wounded students had been taken to the hospital for treatment.

“We believe the suspect is down, and there’s no further threat,” Mr Burguan said in a Twitter post. He said the dead were adults.

The San Bernardino County Fire Department said in a Twitter post that there were “multiple gunshot victims” in the incident.

The elementary school was being evacuated and students were being taken to a nearby high school.

Aerial television footage from the scene showed students walking single-file across the campus from the school building.

San Bernardino County fire spokesman Eric Sherwin said the shooting happened on Monday morning and that numerous firefighters and police officers are attending the scene.

Mr Burguan added in his own Twitter post: “We believe this to be a murder-suicide. Happened in a classroom. Two students have been transported to the hospital.”

In December 2015, 14 people were killed and 21 were wounded in a terror attack in San Bernardino. Syed Farook and his wife, Tashfeen Malik, opened fire on a party staged for his co-workers.

