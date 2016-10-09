Trump v Clinton: what you need to know about the second debate

When is the second debate?

Republican nominee Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton will meet again on Sunday night at Washington University in St. Louis. The debate will begin at 8pm (local time), so that’s 2am Monday (Irish-time). The first debate started an hour later in New York, but St Louis, Missouri, is an extra hour behind Ireland (there’s a six-hour difference).

And the format?

Once again, the debate will be 90 minutes, without any commercial breaks. However, this one will take the form of an American-style town hall discussion, where half the questions will be asked by audience members and the other half by the moderators -Martha Raddatz from ABC and Anderson Cooper from CNN. The audience are uncommitted voters and were picked by the Gallup polling organisation.

And the answers?

The two presidential hopefuls will have two minutes each to respond to a question. The moderators will be able to ask follow-up questions.

How can I watch from this side of the Atlantic?

The debate will be live on most of the major American television networks - many of which are available over here. Included on the long list of channels you can watch the debate live are Channel 4, Sky News, CNN, Fox News and Al Jazeera.

Where are the other candidates?

Like the first debate, candidates such as Libertarian presidential nominee Gary Johnson and Green Party nominee Jill Stein failed to reach the 15% polling threshold. The two, combined, are currently polling at around 10%.

How many will watch?

Probably not as many as the first debate, which was viewed by a record 84 million television viewers. Traditionally, the second presidential debate does not attract as many viewers as the opening bout. The audience is likely to be closer to 70 million this time. Around 37 million people watched last week’s vice presidential debate between Indiana Governor Mike Pence and Virginia Senator Tim Kaine.

ADVERTISEMENT

Anything to note about the different format?

It does not suit everyone. It’s a different dynamic to other debates, and things to avoid include looking at your watch as an audience member asks a question (George Bush Snr, 1992), and invading the other candidates personal space (Al Gore to George W Bush, 2000). The candidates won’t be behind podiums, they will be able to walk around and engage with the audience. This is not the favoured format of either Clinton or Trump.

The stakes for Trump?

Since Clinton was judged to have won the first meeting, this has been billed as high stakes for Trump. But that was before the latest debacle for the Republican candidate - which involved a 2005 video depicting him using vulgar and sexist language. Now, with his candidacy teetering on the brink, and Republican politicians withdrawing their support in droves, the town hall meeting has even higher value. Trump has been under pressure several times already in this campaign, but there’s no doubt this is the biggest crisis for his campaign to date - prompting an unusually quick apology and several denials that he is not abandoning his White House bid. Ohio Republican Party chairman Matt Borges said at the weekend that, for Trump, the second debate “is now everything”. Whatever Trump and his campaign was planning for the debate, the tapes will be front and centre on Sunday night. But then, Trump’s chances have been written off more than once before.

The stakes for Clinton?

Several times over the past couple of months a controversy involving the Clinton campaign has been quickly overshadowed by a Trump misstep. The past few days have been no different (albeit the latest Trump debacle is from more than a decade ago). Without the Trump recording, the media would be focused on the WikiLeaks release of hacked emails from inside the Democratic nominee’s campaign that revealed the contents of previously secret paid speeches to Wall Street. Clinton told bankers behind closed doors that she favoured “open trade and open borders” and said Wall Street executives were best-positioned to help overhaul the US financial sector. The comments are at odds with some of her tough talk over the past year about trade and Wall Street interests. Once again, this raises issues about the trustworthiness and truthfulness of Clinton.

And after this?

Never fear political junkies, this is a trilogy, There is one more Trump-Clinton debate on the schedule - scheduled for Wednesday night, October 19th in Las Vegas.