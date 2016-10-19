Trump v Clinton: what you need to know about the final debate

That bell you hear is for the final round of the 2016 US presidential campaign. After 23 primary and general election debates, the final one – between Republican nominee Donald Trump and Democratic hopeful Hillary Clinton – takes place on Wednesday night.

When and where? The debate will take place at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, which is eight hours behind Ireland. The three debates - even though they took place in three different timezones - were all scheduled for 9pm US Eastern Time. Therefore, like the first two, the final debate will begin at 2am Thursday morning irish-time (6pm Wednesday evening local time).

The format? The debate is set to run for an hour and a half, with no commercial breaks. It will be split into six segments, each 15 minutes in duration. The six general topics have already been announced.

They are:

- Debt and entitlements

- Immigration

- The economy

- Supreme Court

- Foreign hot spots

- Fitness to be president

Still no room for any other candidates on stage? No. Libertarian Gary Johnson and Green Party candidate Jill Stein are nowhere near the 15 per cent qualifying mark (in average polling). Evan McMullin, who has styled himself as a conservative alternative to Trump, is polling impressive numbers in his home state of Utah, but that also isn’t enough to make the debate stage.

The moderator? Trump has criticised many of the moderators he has stood in front of during the primary and presidential debates. However, Chris Wallace is certainly more his cup of tea. Wallace will be expected to ask some tough questions of Clinton, but that doesn’t mean the Fox News presenter will go easy on the Republican candidate.

Following the debate? Like the first debates, it’ll be hard to miss. All the major news networks (CNN, Fox News, BBC News Channel, CNBC, MSNBC, etc) will broadcast the event live. It will also be streamed live on YouTube and Twitter. If you want to follow it through a live blog, Hugh Linehan will be doing the honours on irishtimes.com. And we’ll also have a quick analysis from our team of insomniacs immediately after the debate, as well as the latest from foreign correspondent Ruadhan Mac Cormaic who is in Las Vegas for the debate.

What to expect? Where to begin. This has been a dreadful few weeks for the Trump campaign. Clinton is leading significantly in almost every national poll and, more importantly, in almost every battleground state. Apart from the six official topics the two candidates are sure to launch attacks on their opponent in the final debate.

How will Trump attack Clinton?

Benghazi: In the 2012 attack on the US consulate in Libya, four Americans were killed - including ambassador Chris Stevens. Trump has claimed Clinton slept through the Benghazi attack and directly blamed her for Stevens’ death.

Private email server: Clinton admits she made a “mistake” over her use of a private email server while US secretary of state. An FBI investigation concluded Clinton and her staff had been “extremely careless” with classified information but found no evidence she knowingly shared sensitive material and it did not recommend criminal charges. Trump claims Clinton should be in jail over the scandal and said a special prosecutor will be instructed to investigate her if he is elected president.

Clinton Foundation: She has faced claims her charitable foundation had influence over the US state department during her time as secretary of state. A batch of unreleased emails, obtained by legal group Judicial Watch, showed exchanges between the Clinton Foundation and state department employees. Trump has described the Clinton Foundation as “the most corrupt enterprise in political history” - though he has donated more than $100,000 to the charity.

WikiLeaks: There has been a steady stream of hacked emails from the Clinton campaign making their way into public view. Some have been embarrassing for Clinton - including emails showing staff disparaging Catholic voters and another suggesting the Qatar government was donating $1 million to the Clinton Foundation in honour of Bill Clinton’s birthday.

Bill Clinton: Trump met women who accused the former US president of rape and other unwanted sexual advances shortly before the second presidential debate. He claimed Bill Clinton has been “abusive to women” and Hillary Clinton should be “ashamed” for attacking her husband’s accusers. Bill Clinton has never faced any criminal charges in relation to the sexual misconduct allegations and a lawsuit over an alleged rape was dismissed.

And Clinton attacking Trump?

Sexual misconduct allegations: A number of women have come forward to accuse Trump of sexual assault. They include Summer Zervos, a former contestant on the US version of The Apprentice, who said the property tycoon forced himself on her at a hotel and began “thrusting his genitals”.

Lewd comments: A 2005 video recording of Trump in which he talks about grabbing women “by the pussy” plunged his campaign into turmoil. A series of prominent Republicans withdrew their support for Trump following his comments to TV presenter Billy Bush, while some called for him to drop out of the presidential race. Clinton has previously said Trump’s comments represented “exactly who he is” after she previously criticised the Republican for calling women “pigs, slobs and dogs”.

Federal tax: Trump has admitted he used a $916 million loss he claimed in 1995 to avoid paying federal income tax. The Republican defended his actions, saying the move was “smart” and insisted many of Clinton’s donors had also taken “massive tax write-offs”. Trump has refused to release his tax returns during the election campaign - unlike other candidates in recent years - saying he would not publish them before a routine audit was completed.

Muslims and Mexicans: Trump attracted widespread criticism when he called for a ban on Muslims entering the US in the wake of the San Bernardino terrorist attack in December 2015. He later claimed the proposal was “just a suggestion” before outlining plans for “extreme vetting” of would-be immigrants to exclude Islamic terrorists. He has also faced accusations of racism over his plan to build a wall separating Mexico and the United States, with the intention of keeping out illegal immigrants.

Anything else? There’s sure to be a surprise or two - it is Las Vegas after all!

While Trump invited women who have accused Bill Clinton of sexual assault to the second debate, the Republican will have Pat Smith, whose son Sean was killed in the attack in Benghazi, at the final showdown. Also, US president Barack Obama’s half -brother Malik will be in the audience as a Trump supporter.

He’s also sure to bring up his claim that the November 8th election will be rigged in favour of Clinton, tweeting recently that “there is large-scale voter fraud happening on and before election day”. And he’s recently called for Clinton to take a drugs test before their final debate.

So, expect the unexpected. And enjoy.