Trump under investigation ‘for possible obstruction of justice’
‘Washington Post’ reports special counsel Robert Mueller is investigating US president
US president Donald Trump speaks in the Diplomatic Room of the White House in Washington, DC. Photograph: Andrew Harnik/AP Photo
US president Donald Trump is being investigated by special counsel Robert Mueller for possible obstruction of justice, the Washington Post reported on Wednesday, citing unnamed officials.
Mr Mueller is investigating alleged Russia interference in the 2016 US presidential election and possible collusion with the Trump campaign.
Former FBI director James Comey told Congress last week he believes he was fired by Mr Trump to undermine the agency’s Russia inquiry.
Reuters