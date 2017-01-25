Trump to order ‘major inquiry’ into alleged voter fraud

US president Donald Trump has said he is ordering a “major investigation” into voter fraud, revisiting unsubstantiated claims he has repeatedly made about a rigged voting system in November’s presidential election.

The investigation, he tweeted, will look at those who were registered to vote in more than one state, “those who are illegal and . . . even, those registered to vote who are dead”.

Mr Trump said that, depending on the results of the investigation, “we will strengthen up voting procedures”.

Mr Trump has been fixated on his loss of the popular vote in the election and feels that the legitimacy of his presidency is being challenged by Democrats and the media, aides and associates say.

His exaggerations about the crowds at his inauguration and false assertions about illegal balloting have been distractions as advisers try to launch his presidency with a flurry of actions on the economy.

Mr Trump’s spokesman, Sean Spicer, has also doubled down on Mr Trump’s false claim that he lost the popular vote because millions of people living in the US illegally cast ballots.

All 50 states and the District of Columbia have finalised their election results with no reports of the kind of widespread fraud that Mr Trump is alleging.

“He believes what he believes based on the information he was provided,” said Mr Spicer, who provided no evidence to back up the president’s statements.

If the president’s claim were true, it would mark the most significant election fraud in US history - and would raise the same questions about Mr Trump’s legitimacy that he is trying to avoid.

During a reception with politicians from both parties on Monday night, he also repeated his false assertion that millions of illegal immigrants were behind Democratic rival Hillary Clinton’s winning margin in the popular vote.

Election irregularities

Representative Elijah Cummings, ranking Democrat on the House oversight and government reform committee, said his panel has already sent letters to the attorneys general in all 50 states asking for reports of any election irregularities.

“The president can join me and my staff,” Mr Cummings said on MSNBC.

Mr Cummings also said he wants Congress to restore voting protections, citing a supreme court ruling that “gutted” key sections of the Voting Rights Act, particularly the provision requiring southern states to get clearance in advance from the US justice department before legislating changes in voting laws and procedures.

AP