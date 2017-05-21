Trump tells Muslim leaders terror fight is ‘battle between good and evil’

Middle Eastern nations “cannot wait for American power to crush” Islamic terrorism for them, US President Donald Trump has told Islamic leaders today, arguing that America’s role is not to “lecture” or “tell other people how to live, what to do, who to be, or how to worship.”

In a widely-anticipated speech to Muslim leaders on the second day of his visit to Saudi Arabia in which he described the fight against terrorism as a “battle between good and evil”, Mr Trump stressed that while America will continue to support allies in the fight against terrorism, its policy will be rooted in “principled realism,” not “inflexible ideology.”

“We will be guided by the lessons of experience, not the confines of rigid thinking. And, wherever possible, we will seek gradual reforms - not sudden intervention,” he said in a speech to 50 Muslim leaders at the Arab-Islamic-American Summit.

“Our friends will never question our support, and our enemies will never doubt our determination. Our partnerships will advance security through stability, not through radical disruption.”

In a speech that is in part an attempt by the US president to distance himself from previous anti-Muslim comments and his controversial introduction of an immigration ban aimed primarily at Muslim-majority countries the president added: “This is not a battle between different faiths, different sects, or different civilizations.

“This is a battle between barbaric criminals who seek to obliterate human life, and decent people of all religions who seek to protect it. This is a battle between good and evil.”

But he warned “the nations of the Middle East cannot wait for American power to crush this enemy for them. The nations of the Middle East will have to decide what kind of future they want for themselves, for their countries, and for their children.”

The speech comes at the end of a two-day visit to the Saudi capital of Riyadh, where the US president - still struggling to cast off a series of scandals involving the FBI and Russia - received a warm reception, participating in a traditional sword dance at Murabba Palace on Saturday along with secretary of state Rex Tillerson and commerce secretary Wilbur Ross. Mr Trump was accompanied on the trip by his wife Melania and several senior aides and senior government officials.

The visit may mark a significant turning-point in US-Gulf relations following tensions between the Obama administration and several Gulf countries over their human rights records.

President Donald Trump during a meeting with the Emir of Kuwait, Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, with his interpreter, left, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, May 21, 2017. Photograph: Stephen Crowley/The New York Times

On Sunday Mr Trump told King Hamad of Bahrain that there “has been a little strain [between the US and Bahrain] but there won’t be strain with this administration”.

During the visit the United States signed off on a major arms and investment deal which could be worth as much as $350 billion over ten years, which will see Saudi investment into the United States in exchange for US sale of arms.

Saudi Arabia is one of the main purchaser of US arms exports, and the deal, involving defence contractor Lockheed Martn, which was negotiated in part by Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner. As part of the agreement, the Saudi Kingdom signed billion-dollar investment agreements with US companies General Electric and Blackstone Investment.

The US and six Persian Gulf nations also agreed to clamp-down on the financing of terrorism, amid concern in Washington that wealthy individuals are continuing to finance organisations such as Islamic State or Al-Qaeda

The agreement was formally endorsed at a ceremony between US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Nayef between the United States and Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.

Mr Trump arrives in Israel on Monday for a two-day trip where he will visit Tel Aviv and Jerusalem. On Tuesday he is due to meet the head of the Palestinian Authority Mahmoud Abbas.