Trump stands by wiretap claims as he meets Angela Merkel

US president Donald Trump reiterated his strong support for Nato on Friday and pressed German chancellor Angela Merkel to meet Nato’s military spending target, in the first face-to-face meeting between the two leaders.

Mr Trump also stood by his unproven claim that his predecessor Barack Obama wiretapped his phones, during a joint press conference with the German leader following their meeting.

The meeting between the leader of Europe’s largest economy and the US president was billed as one that could help determine the future of Nato and shape their working relationship.

“I reiterated to chancellor Merkel my strong support for Nato, as well as the need for our Nato allies to pay their fair share for the cost of defence,” Mr Trump said at the joint news conference.

Ms Merkel said she told Mr Trump that Germany needs to meet Nato spending goals.

The two said they also discussed the situations in Ukraine and Afghanistan.

Mr Trump said he expected the US to do “fantastically well” in its trade with Germany, while Ms Merkel said she hoped the US and the EU could resume discussions on a trade agreement.

Mr Trump said he did not believe in isolationism, but that trade policy should be fairer.

“We held a conversation where we were trying to address also those areas where we disagree, but we tried to bring people together . . . [and] tried to find a compromise that is good for both sides,” Ms Merkel said.

Mr Trump said he “very seldom” regrets anything he tweets, and brushed off questions about his unsubstantiated claims that Mr Obama wiretapped him during last year’s presidential campaign.

Mr Trump also said: “At least we have something in common”, apparently referring to reports that during Mr Obama’s presidency the US bugged Ms Merkel’s phone.

Congressional leaders from both political parties have said they do not believe Mr Trump was wiretapped.

ADVERTISEMENT

Handshake

Earlier, the US president greeted the German leader at the White House with a handshake before they began talks in the Oval Office.

Both leaders described their meeting to reporters as having been very good.

The meeting is consequential for both sides.

As a presidential candidate, Mr Trump criticised Ms Merkel for allowing hundreds of thousands of refugees into Germany.

At the news conference, Ms Merkel hinted at differences between the two leaders, saying: “This is obviously something we had an exchange of views about.”

Relationship-building was an important item on the agenda.

Ms Merkel had close relations with Trump’s Democratic and Republican predecessors, Barack Obama and George W Bush, and she is likely to seek a strong working relationship with Mr Trump, despite major policy differences and wariness in Germany about the former New York businessman.

“Those who know the chancellor know that she has a knack for winning over people in personal discussions. I am sure that Donald Trump will not be immune,” said Juergen Hardt, a conservative politician who helps co-ordinate transatlantic relations for the German government.

Reuters and AP