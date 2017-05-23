Trump says those behind Manchester attacks are ‘losers’

US president Donald Trump has condemned those responsible for the Manchester terrorist atrocity as “evil losers”.

Mr Trump pledged America’s “absolute solidarity” with the UK and said the time had come for the “wicked ideology” behind the terror attack to be “completely obliterated”.

The president’s words came as he visited Bethlehem during a visit to the Middle East.

Speaking at a press conference alongside Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas, Mr Trump said: “I extend my deepest condolences to those so terribly injured in this terrorist attack and to the many killed and the families - so many families - of the victims.

“We stand in absolute solidarity with the people of the United Kingdom. ”

Mr Trump said: “So many young, beautiful, innocent people, living and enjoying their lives, murdered by the evil losers in life.

“I won’t call them ‘monsters’, because they would like that term. They would think that a great name.

“I will call them from now on ‘losers’, because that is what they are. They are losers. We will have more of them, but they are losers, just remember that.”

Mr Trump added: “Our society can have no tolerance for this continuation of bloodshed.

“We can’t stand a moment longer for the slaughter of innocent people - and in today’s attack, it was mostly innocent children.

“The terrorists and extremists and those who give them aid and comfort must be driven out from our society forever.

“This wicked ideology must be obliterated - and I mean completely obliterated - and the innocent life must be protected, all innocent lives. Life must be protected.

“The civilised nations must join together to protect human life and the sacred right of our citizens to live in safety and in peace.”

The UK prime minister, Theresa May, is chairing a meeting of the government’s emergency Cobra committee on this morning.

The first minister of Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon, said the news of the “barbaric attack” was “heartbreaking”.

In New York, Governor Andrew Cuomo said that as a precaution state law enforcement would step up security and patrols.

The Canadian PM, Justin Trudeau, said his citizens were “shocked by the news of the horrific attack in Manchester tonight”. Narendra Modi, the prime minister of India, said he was “pained by the attack”.

Japan’s prime minister, Shinzo Abe, condemned the attack and said Japan stood side by side with the British people.

In a message to Ms May, Mr Abe said he was “deeply shocked” that “this appalling act of terrorism” had targeted young people while they were attending a concert.

Mr Abe added: “On behalf of the government of Japan and the Japanese people, I would like to express my heartfelt condolences to the victims and extend our sympathies to those who have been injured.”

Meanwhile CCTV, China’s state broadcaster, is reporting that Chinese president Xi Jinping has sent a message to the Queen expressing his “sincere condolences” to those killed and injured in the explosion in Manchester and to their families.

“The Chinese people are firmly standing together with the British people at this difficult time,” Xi told the Queen, according to a brief announcement by the channel.

