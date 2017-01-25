Trump says building of Mexico wall to start within months

US president Donald Trump on Wednesday signed directives to build a wall along the US border with Mexico and crack down on US cities that shield illegal immigrants, proceeding with sweeping and divisive plans to curb immigration and boost national security.

“We’ve been talking about this right from the beginning,” Mr Trump said during a brief signing ceremony at the Department of Homeland Security.

In a long promised, highly polarising crackdown on immigration, the US president also signed an executive order to slash funding for so-called “sanctuary cities”.

Mr Trump said he expected construction of a border wall to start within months and that planning was already under way.

US taxpayers would have to initially fund the wall, he told ABC News, but Mexico would ultimately foot “100 per cent” of the multi-million dollar bill, adding that negotiations for the reimbursement would start “relatively soon”.

Separately, White House spokesman Sean Spicer confirmed Mr Trump had extended an invitation to Taoiseach Enda Kenny to the White House on St Patrick’s Day.

Addressing a press conference, Mr Spicer said: “And finally before you ask because I know it’s an issue that’s near and dear to me, I was asked yesterday about the status of the invitation of the prime minister Kenny from Ireland to visit the United States on St Patrick’s Day and I’m pleased to announce that the President has extended that invitation.”

“It happened actually during the transition period and we look forward to the prime minister attending,” said Mr Spicer.

Sanctuary cities

Mr Trump signed two executive orders during an appearance at the department of homeland security, one on building a wall along the roughly 3,200km US-Mexico border and the other to strip federal grant money from “sanctuary” states and cities, often governed by Democrats, that harbour illegal immigrants.

In cities such as San Francisco, local officials, often Democrats, refuse to co-operate with federal authorities on actions against illegal immigrants.

The Republican president is also expected to take steps in the coming days to limit legal immigration, including executive orders restricting refugees and blocking the issuing of visas to people from several Muslim-majority Middle Eastern and North African countries, including Syria, Sudan, Somalia, Iraq, Iran, Libya and Yemen.

“The American people are no longer going to have to be forced to subsidise this disregard for our laws,” Mr Spicer told the press conference.

