Trump’s powers as US president will be immense

Incoming president will have command of the armed forces and can veto legislation

Denis Staunton

The Capital Building in Washington, seat of the US Congress. The president is entitled to withhold information from Congress, the courts and the public in the interests of national security. Photograph: Zach Gibson/Getty Images

The Capital Building in Washington, seat of the US Congress. The president is entitled to withhold information from Congress, the courts and the public in the interests of national security. Photograph: Zach Gibson/Getty Images

 

Although the United States constitution provides for some checks, Donald Trump’s power as president will be immense. The president commands the armed forces, with the power to direct troops, has primary responsibility for foreign policy and is entitled to withhold information from Congress, the courts and the public in the interests of national security.

He can veto any bill passed by Congress, and his veto can only be overridden by a two-thirds vote in both the Senate and the House of Representatives. He can pardon or offer clemency to criminals, a potentially useful power for a man with Trump’s background and associations.

Trump will also prepare the federal budget, although it must be approved by Congress, and he can influence how federal agencies operate by issuing new rules, regulations and executive orders.

Before he takes office Trump will appoint more than 6,000 federal officials, including the top five layers of the civil service. Some of his appointments, such as ambassadors and federal judges, will require the advice and consent of the Senate, where Republicans on Tuesday retained their majority.

Appointments

Perhaps his most important appointments will be to the supreme court where justices serve for life. There is already one vacancy and the ages of some of the justices mean that more are possible. The supreme court can overrule a presidential decision to withhold information, and executive orders can be subject to judicial review.

Congress could impeach Trump for treason, bribery or other high crimes and misdemeanours but it is a long politically charged process. The House of Representatives must first decide there are grounds for impeachment, after which the Senate puts him on trial. Even if he is convicted, he will not necessarily have to leave office.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.