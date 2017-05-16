Trump’s judgement under fire in light of new Russia controversy

Reports that US president Donald Trump shared classified information with Russia during a meeting in the Oval Office last week represent the latest controversy to engulf the White House, renewing focus on the US president’s relationship with Russia and raising questions about Mr Trump’s judgment as commander-in-chief.

The Washington Post reported that the US president shared highly sensitive intelligence about an operation against Islamic State with the Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov and Russian ambassador Sergei Kislyak during a meeting in the Oval Office last Wednesday, a day after Mr Trump fired FBI chief James Comey.

That information was supplied to the United States from an unspecified ally, US media reported, potentially jeopardising the trust between Washington and its allies over the sharing of classified information.

It is understood the information may relate to a proposed laptop ban on flights between the United States and Europe, a proposal which has been discussed by the United States and its allies amid fears that Islamic terrorists could be developing laptop bombs. There are fears that Mr Trump’s comments could inadvertently have led to the exposure of the source of the information to Russia.

With Russia and the United States effectively on opposite sides in the Syrian conflict - Russia entered the Syrian civil war on the side of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in September 2015 - the revelations mark a new stage in the ongoing controversy over Mr Trump’s stance on Russia and his relationship with his own intelligence community.

The White House moved quickly to denounce the reports on Monday evening, with national security advisor HR Mc Master delivering a statement to the media.

“There’s nothing that the president takes more seriously than the security of the American people. The story that came out tonight as reported is false,” he said. “The president and foreign minister reviewed a range of common threats to our two countries including threats to civil aviation. At no time were intelligence sources or methods discussed and the president did not disclose any military operations that were not already publicly known.”

He said: “I was in the room, it didn’t happen.”

Secretary of state Rex Tillerson, who was also present for the meeting, said last night the US president and Russian foreign minister “did not discuss sources, methods or military operations”.

Infuriated

The latest controversy could not come at a worse time for Mr Trump, who is due to host Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the White House on Tuesday. A key Nato ally in the region, Washington infuriated Ankara last week by agreeing to directly arming Kurdish military as part of the fight against Islamic State in Syria.

Mr Trump is also due to begin his first foreign trip as president later this week, embarking on an eight-day tour of Saudi Arabia, Israel, Rome and Brussels where he will meet with key allies in the region.

The White House is likely to focus on the leaks that led to the reports being published, with the Washington Post and the New York Times quoting unnamed former and current US officials as the sources for the information.

Relations between the White House and the intelligence community reached an all-time low last week with the shock firing of FBI director James Comey. Mr Trump described the FBI chief as a “showboat, a grandstander,” describing the FBI investigation into links between the Trump campaign team and the Kremlin as a “witch hunt”.

Last week’s meeting between Mr Trump and the Russian foreign minister was itself controversial, taking place a day after the US president fired Mr Comey who was overseeing the FBI’s Russian investigation.

A widely-circulated picture of a smiling Mr Trump with the Russian foreign ministers and ambassador in the Oval Office was published by Russian media, despite the US press not being permitted to enter the room.

The latest crisis erupted as the House of Representatives returned to session after an 11-day break. Baffled Republicans struggled to formulate a coherent response, with most - including Speaker Paul Ryan - asking for further details.

Senator Bob Corker, a prominent Republican and chairman of the Senate foreign relations committee, said the White House was in a “downward spiral” following the reports on Monday evening.

“They’ve got to figure out a way to come to grips (with) all that’s happening,” he said.

Senator Bernie Sanders said that national security as “one of the most important tasks a president has - Trump is failing at it,” renewing calls for a special prosecutor to be appointed to the Russian investigation.

The claim that Mr Trump informed Russia about classified information provided by an ally is also likely to prompt comparisons with the president’s own criticism of Hillary Clinton’s handling of classified information while secretary of state during last year’s presidential campaign.

In July last year he tweeted: “Crooked Hillary Clinton and her team ‘were extremely careless in their handling of very sensitive, highly classified information.’ Not fit!”