Trump ratchets up attack on media at conservative forum

One year after Donald Trump cancelled his appearance at the Conservative Political Action Conference the 45th president of the United States strode out on to the stage on Friday.

What a difference a year makes. During his election campaign, strands of the Conservative movement were deeply uncomfortable with the brand of republicanism espoused by Mr Trump, characterised by its eclectic brand of economic nationalism and personal bombast. But his electoral victory has forced many in the Republican Party to confront and embrace what Mr Trump called a “movement like nothing the world has ever seen”.

Mr Trump lost no time in taking command of the packed congress centre, as he addressed the crowd. “Now you have a president,” he said to cheers. He embarked on a lengthy diatribe against the media, revisiting now familiar territory.

“I want you all to know that we are fighting the fake news . . . They have no sources. They just make them up when there are none.”

He was at pains to point out that his much-criticised description of the media as the “enemy of the people” had been taken out of context, that he was in fact referring to “fake news”.

“I am only against the fake news media or press. I’m against the people who make up stories and make up sources. They shouldn’t be allowed to use sources unless they use somebody’s name.”

Then followed a new phrase that is likely to enter the Trump lexicon: “There are no sources.”

As he prowled across the stage picking out individuals from the crowd and waving, Mr Trump moved on to other familiar topics: his pledge to protect American jobs; fortify the country’s borders; and revisit America’s “broken and embarrassing trade deals”.

“We are going to massively lower taxes on the middle class, reduce taxes on American businesses and make the tax code much more fair for everyone, including the people and business,” he said, without offering further detail.

He promised “one of the greatest military build-ups in history” as he pledged to invest in the armed forces.

“Nobody will dare question our military might again. We believe in peace through strength and that’s what we will have.”

Healthcare

He also referenced healthcare reform. “Millions of people were very happy with their healthcare. They had their doctor, they had their plan,” he said, pledging to “repeal and replace Obamacare”. This pledge came despite a fresh poll showing increased support for Obamacare.

His speech was interrupted at various points by chants of “USA! USA!” “Trump! Trump! Trump!” and “Lock her up!”, which erupted after the president’s referred to Hillary Clinton’s description of his supporters as a “basket of deplorables”.

Mr Trump’s appearance at the conference, a staple of the conservative political calendar in the US, was top billing for this four-day event, which also included addresses by senior Trump administration officials including Stephen Bannon, chief strategist Reince Priebus, Kellyanne Conway and vice-president Mike Pence.

Away from the stage the sprawling conference centre was reminiscent of a typical Republican campaign rally.

Break-out sessions included panel discussions on “Millennials’ Love Affair with Bernie Sanders” and “If Heaven has a gate, a wall and extreme vetting, why can’t America?”

Images of former US president Ronald Reagan and erstwhile British prime minister Margaret Thatcher beamed across the giant screens, while American teenagers proudly sported T-shirts adorned with the words “socialism sucks”.

Founder of the UK Independence Party Nigel Farage is due to address the conference later on Friday.

But outside the cocooned reality of the forum there were signs that other sections of American society were less comfortable with the new president.

As he lined up for lunch on the second day of the conference, a polite young Republican said to his server: “Bet you have never had a president at your hotel before, huh? ”

After a 10-second delay, the African-American woman replied: “I really don’t care.”