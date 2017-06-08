Trump presidency faces defining moment as Comey gives evidence

All eyes will turn to Washington on Thursday when former FBI director James Comey will appear before the Senate intelligence committee in what promises to be a defining moment for the Trump presidency.

Already his appearance has stoked comparisons with the Watergate hearings, during which the American public became transfixed with the deepening scandal around Richard Nixon.

There are growing signs that the testimony could be historic.

On the eve of the hearing, the committee released a written statement submitted by Comey. Any expectations that the former FBI director, who was fired by the president on May 9th, would pull back from a damning indictment of the man who ended his career at the FBI dissipated.

Instead, a seven-page document goes through, in methodical detail, the various questions and allegations that have been swirling around the US president and his fractious relationship with the FBI chief.

He confirms, as reported by various US news media, that the president asked him to drop an investigation into former national security adviser Mike Flynn, the man who Trump himself fired after just 24 days in the job over undisclosed conversations with the Russian ambassador.

He states that Trump demanded his loyalty during a dinner in January.

Obstruction

He also refers to a phone call on April 11th during which the president asked him to “get out” the fact publicly that he was not personally under investigation.

The implications of Comey’s testimony could be explosive. In particular, prosecutors, members of Congress and the special counsel overseeing the Russia investigation will be searching for any signals that Trump’s actions amounted to an obstruction of justice. Obstruction of justice is a federal offence, and was also used to launch impeachment proceedings against Bill Clinton and Nixon.

While the Senate intelligence committee itself does not have the power to bring charges, Thursday’s hearing could provide evidence used by others to indict Trump. The words of a former FBI director, testifying under oath, carry weight.

Nonetheless the testimony may also hold potential pitfalls for Comey, himself a controversial figure who was widely criticised for publicising information about an investigation into Hillary Clinton’s use of an email server while secretary of state.

Comey is likely to face questions about ‘unmasking’ – how names of individuals caught up in the FBI investigation into Russian interference in the US election emerged in the public domain.

Similarly, his handling of the Hillary Clinton email scandal is likely to surface. That intervention, which enraged Democrats, has been criticised by numerous department of justice officials.

Reliability

Comey’s own reliability as a witness is likely to be raised by Republicans. Trump advisers in recent days, including Kellyanne Conway, have drawn attention to the fact that the FBI was forced to correct the record the last time Comey testified after he erroneously said that Clinton’s aide Huma Abedin had forwarded “hundreds and thousands” of emails to her husband, disgraced former congressman Anthony Weiner.

Despite Trump’s attempt to control the narrative ahead of the hearing – on Wednesday he named Christopher Wray, who once served with Comey in the justice department, as his nominee to take over as FBI director – Thursday will be Comey’s day.

He is likely to take this opportunity to give his side of the story after his unceremonious sacking by the president. Trump fired him on May 9th, while Comey was in Los Angeles, leading to the long-time FBI chief learning of his dismissal when he saw it on TV.

A week before the election, Trump was praising Comey for his intervention on the Hillary Clinton email scandal. “It took a lot of guts” for the FBI to speak out, he said at a campaign rally in Michigan.

What a difference seven months makes. Comey may prove to be the biggest obstacle to Trump’s survival as president.