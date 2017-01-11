Trump praises media outlets which avoided reporting ‘fake news’

US President-elect Donald Trump has renewed his criticism of American intelligence agencies, suggesting they were responsible for releasing a dossier containing allegations that Russia holds compromising information about him.

At his first press conference since winning November’s presidential election, Mr Trump thanked media organisations which held back from publishing details from the dossier, which has reportedly been circulating in Washington for some time.

In the hours before the long-awaited event in New York, Mr Trump sent out a series of tweets alleging the publication of the unverified allegations amounted to a “political witch-hunt” and comparing the controversy to events in Nazi Germany.

Mr Trump said that if the intelligence agencies were shown to be responsible for releasing the document, it would be a “tremendous blot” on their reputation.

Opening his press conference in front of a row of US flags, Mr Trump said: “I want to thank a lot of the news organisations here today, because they looked at that nonsense that was released by maybe the intelligence agencies — who knows, but maybe the intelligence agencies, which would be a tremendous blot on their record if they in fact did that, a tremendous blot.

“A thing like that should never have been written, it should never have been had and it should certainly never have been released.

“I want to thank a lot of the news organisations, some of whom have not treated me very well over the years — a couple in particular — and they came out so strongly against that fake news and the fact that it was written about by primarily one group and one television station.”

Mr Trump said that news organisations which decided not to publish the claims were “so incredibly professional that I’ve just gone up a notch as to what I think of you”.

Responding to questions from reporters, Mr Trump said he would not be publishing his tax returns or details of his business affairs in Russia.

Tax returns

“I’m not releasing the tax returns because they’re under audit... The only people that care about my tax returns is the reporters,” he said, adding “you learn very little from tax returns”.

On foreign policy and trade, Mr Trump said he’s gotten to know “the generals” and “we’re gonna do big things”.

“I will be the greatest jobs producer that god ever created.”

Even before the report, Russia had been likely to take centre stage during Mr Trump’s first formal session with reporters since winning the November 8th presidential election.

