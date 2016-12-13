Trump picks Exxon chief Rex Tillerson as secretary of state

US president-elect Donald Trump announced Exxon-Mobil Corp’s Rex Tillerson as his choice for secretary of state on Tuesday, praising the business leader as a successful international dealmaker who has led a global operation.

Mr Tillerson’s experience in diplomacy stems from making deals with foreign countries for the world’s largest energy company, although questions have been raised about the oil executive’s relations with Russia.

“He will be a forceful and clear-eyed advocate for America’s vital national interests, and help reverse years of misguided foreign policies and actions that have weakened America’s security and standing in the world,” Mr Trump said in a statement.

Mr Tillerson said he shared Mr Trump’s “vision for restoring the credibility of the United States’ foreign relations and advancing our country’s national security.”

Mr Trump picked Tillerson (64) after the Texan was backed by several Republican establishment figures including former Secretary of State James Baker, former secretary of state Condoleeza Rice and former Defense Secretary Robert Gates, the transition official said.

I have chosen one of the truly great business leaders of the world, Rex Tillerson, Chairman and CEO of ExxonMobil, to be Secretary of State. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 13, 2016

Their support is seen as key to helping Mr Tillerson get past a possibly contentious Senate confirmation battle likely to focus on his relationship with Russian president Vladimir Putin.

In 2013, Mr Putin bestowed a Russian state honor, the Order of Friendship, on Mr Tillerson, citing his work “strengthening cooperation in the energy sector”.

Mr Trump judged in making the pick that Mr Tillerson could adequately address questions about his relations with Russia, an official said.

Lawmakers from both major parties have raised questions about Mr Tillerson and former UN ambassador John Bolton, who has been mentioned as a possible number two State Department official and who has voiced hawkish views on Iraq and Iran.

Separately, a source close to the transition said Mr Trump had chosen former Texas Governor Rick Perry as his nominee for energy secretary, with an announcement expected soon.

Mr Perry met Mr Trump on Monday at Trump Tower in New York.

Republicans and Democrats said Mr Tillerson, who is president of Exxon Mobil Corp, would be asked about his contacts with Russia, having met Putin several times. He won fresh praise from Moscow on Monday.

Senator John McCain, a leading foreign policy voice and the 2008 Republican candidate for president, told Reuters in an interview: “I have concerns. It’s very well known that he has a very close relationship with Vladimir Putin.”

There has been controversy over the role alleged Russian cyber hacking may have had on the outcome of the November 8th presidential election, in which Mr Trump defeated Democrat Hillary Clinton.

