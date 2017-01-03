Trump on North Korea nuclear threat: ‘It won’t happen’

Donald Trump has insisted that North Korea will not develop a nuclear weapon capable of reaching the United States.

The president-elect addressed the issue Monday evening on Twitter. North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said on Sunday in his annual New Year’s address that preparations for launching an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) have “reached the final stage”. He did not explicitly say a test was imminent.

Mr Trump tweeted: “North Korea just stated that it is in the final stages of developing a nuclear weapon capable of reaching parts of the US. It won’t happen!”

It was unclear if Mr Trump meant he would stop North Korea or he was simply doubting the country’s capabilities. His aides did not respond to questions seeking clarification.

Mr Trump then berated North Korea’s most important ally, tweeting: “China has been taking out massive amounts of money & wealth from the US in totally one-sided trade, but won’t help with North Korea. Nice!”

On Tuesday, South Korea said Mr Trump’s comments on North Korea show he is aware of the urgency of the threat posed by its nuclear programme and will not waver from a policy of sanctions against the isolated country.

South Korea’s foreign ministry said Mr Trump’s tweet, his first mention of the North Korean nuclear issue since the US election in November, could be interpreted as a “clear warning” to the North.

“Because of our active outreach, president-elect Trump and US officials are clearly aware of the gravity and urgency of the North Korean nuclear threat,” ministry spokesman Cho June-hyuck told a briefing.

“They are maintaining an unwavering stance on the need for sanctions on North Korea and for close cooperation between South Korea and the US.”

Mr Trump has not outlined a policy on North Korea but during the US election campaign indicated he would be willing to talk its leader, Mr Kim, given the opportunity.

The United States has for years dismissed North Korean calls for talks, insisting it must disarm first.

Instead, the United States and ally South Korea have responded to two North Korean nuclear tests and various missile tests last year with ever-more severe sanctions.

A North Korean ICBM, once fully developed, could threaten the continental United States, which is about 9,000 km from the North.

ICBMs have a minimum range of about 5,500 km, but some are designed to travel 10,000 km or further.

North Korea worked last year on developing components for an ICBM, making the claim that it was close to a test-launch plausible, international weapons experts said on Monday.

Agencies